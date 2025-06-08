Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Snubbed In Latest NFL Quarterback Rankings?

Former Oregon Ducks and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. No. 1 in the rankings is not surprisingly Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Cory Pappas

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shake hands after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shake hands after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert was drafted by the Chargers No. 6 overall and has been considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since.

Pro Football Focus released their rankings for all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season. Herbert was ranked No. 8.

Justin Herbert Ranked As No. 8 Starting Quarterback in 2025

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during offseason work
May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus ranks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as the No. 8 starting quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Here are the complete top 10 rankings:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
10. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Pro Football Focus had these 10 quarterbacks separated into three different tiers; elite, high-end starter, and starters who have flashed high-end play.

The elite quarterback tier consists of Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson, and Allen. Across the league, there aren’t many arguments against these four being in a tier above everyone else with their mix of playoff success and MVP caliber seasons.

MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms

MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State

Justin Herbert Listed As "High-End Starter"

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball during the first quar
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Herbert is in the category of “high-end starters,” which does seem to fit fairly well. However, there can be a case for Herbert to be ranked over the three in front of him; Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, and Matthew Stafford. What seems to be the deciding factor for Pro Football Focus in ranking these three over Herbert is the postseason success that that have had.

Jalen Hurts has two Super Bowl appearances in his career, including a Super Bowl win this past February over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jayden Daniels has played just one season in the NFL but took over dysfunctional Washington team and led them to the NFC Championship game. Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl in 2022 and had another playoff win this season.

Justin Herbert on the other hand is still searching for his first playoff win. Herbert has played in two playoff games games so far in his career. The Chargers have lost both of them. In 2023, the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past season, the Chargers got blown out in the Wild Card round against the Houston Texans, with Herbert throwing four interceptions.

Herbert will look to shake off this playoff narrative next season. The Chargers are entering year two in the Jim Harbaugh era. Harbaugh has won a lot of games at every stop he has made in NFL and in college. Last season was more proof of this, as he turned them from a 5-win Chargers team in 2023, to a 11-win team in his first season.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football