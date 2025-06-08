Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Snubbed In Latest NFL Quarterback Rankings?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is entering his sixth NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert was drafted by the Chargers No. 6 overall and has been considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since.
Pro Football Focus released their rankings for all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season. Herbert was ranked No. 8.
Justin Herbert Ranked As No. 8 Starting Quarterback in 2025
Here are the complete top 10 rankings:
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
10. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Pro Football Focus had these 10 quarterbacks separated into three different tiers; elite, high-end starter, and starters who have flashed high-end play.
The elite quarterback tier consists of Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson, and Allen. Across the league, there aren’t many arguments against these four being in a tier above everyone else with their mix of playoff success and MVP caliber seasons.
Justin Herbert Listed As "High-End Starter"
Herbert is in the category of “high-end starters,” which does seem to fit fairly well. However, there can be a case for Herbert to be ranked over the three in front of him; Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, and Matthew Stafford. What seems to be the deciding factor for Pro Football Focus in ranking these three over Herbert is the postseason success that that have had.
Jalen Hurts has two Super Bowl appearances in his career, including a Super Bowl win this past February over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jayden Daniels has played just one season in the NFL but took over dysfunctional Washington team and led them to the NFC Championship game. Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl in 2022 and had another playoff win this season.
Justin Herbert on the other hand is still searching for his first playoff win. Herbert has played in two playoff games games so far in his career. The Chargers have lost both of them. In 2023, the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the Wild Card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past season, the Chargers got blown out in the Wild Card round against the Houston Texans, with Herbert throwing four interceptions.
Herbert will look to shake off this playoff narrative next season. The Chargers are entering year two in the Jim Harbaugh era. Harbaugh has won a lot of games at every stop he has made in NFL and in college. Last season was more proof of this, as he turned them from a 5-win Chargers team in 2023, to a 11-win team in his first season.