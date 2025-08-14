Ducks Digest

Justin Herbert's Status Update for Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Game vs. Rams

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will get the start in the Chargers preseason matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams per Coach Jim Harbaugh. The former Oregon Ducks star has never played in a preseason game, but that is now set to change.

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) reacts during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be starting at quarterback for the Chargers when take they on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 16. This will be the first preseason game the former Oregon Ducks star will ever play in. 

Justin Herbert Starting vs. Rams

Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Herbert would be starting for the Chargers when they kick off their second game this preseason against the Rams. The Chargers have played two games so far this preseason; beating both the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. 

It has not been an ideal training camp for the Chargers. Recently, they lost Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending torn patellar tendon. This is a devastating blow to a team that just weeks ago signed Slater to a four-year contract extension. 

Now, they will have to do some mixing and matching on the offensive line to try to fill the void left by Slater. They hope preseason game vs. the Rams will build chemistry between the offensive line and Herbert as the regular season approaches.

Justin Herbert Entering Sixth Season

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

2025 will be Justin Herbert’s sixth season in the NFL. Hebert was selected by the Chargers No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Right away, he looked like he had all the makings of a franchise quarterback. 

In his rookie season in 2020, Herbert threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He set rookie records with his 31 passing touchdowns and 396 pass completions. 

The following season in 2021, Herbert had his best statistical season of his career with 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. 

The best season with Herbert the Chargers have had as a team was last season in 2024. In Jim Harbaugh’s first year as coach, the Chargers went 11-6, earning a wild card berth. Herbert had a very efficient season, throwing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. 

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The biggest thing missing from Herbert’s resume in the NFL at this point is playoff success and overall wins. Most view him to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league, but the Chargers have a record of just 41-38 since he got there. 

Herbert also has a record of 0-2 in the playoffs, including last season’s disaster against the Houston Texans. Herbert threw more interceptions in that one playoff game than he did all of 2024. 

Herbert has the physical attributes to be a great quarterback and now has a great coach in Jim Harbaugh. 2025 is another opportunity for him to prove why he should be considered one of the elite quarterbacks in all of football. 

