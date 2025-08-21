Updated National Title Odds Shift, Favor New Champion Before Season Begins
The start of the 2025 college football season is less than two weeks away for the Oregon Ducks, and FanDuel has given an update on where their chances stand of winning their first national championship in college football program history.
Oregon is tied for the seventh-best odds to be crowned the College Football Playoff champions at +1300.
Here are the seven other teams ahead of the Ducks with better (or the same) odds:
No. 1 - Texas Longhorns (+550)
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs (+650)
Tied for No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes (+700)
Tied for No. 3 - Penn State Nittany Lions (+700)
No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide (+950)
No. 6 - Clemson Tigers (+1200)
Tied for No. 7 - LSU Tigers (+1300)
As for the favorites to win the Big Ten Conference at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (per FanDuel), the Ohio State Buckeyes lead all programs at +190, followed by the Penn State Nittany Lions at +230, and the Ducks next at +460.
Despite fall camp coming to a close and Oregon's starting quarterback yet to be named, redshirt sophomore Dante Moore is one of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He's heading into the season with the tied for 12th-best odds at +2500. Texas Longhorns sophomore quarterback Arch Manning is the clear favorite to run away with the award at +700.
Three players from the Big Ten are ahead of Moore in Heisman odds, including Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (fourth-best at +1200), Penn State Nittany Lions senior quarterback Drew Allar (tied for sixth-best odds at +1800), and Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin (tied for ninth-best odds at +2000).
The Big Ten Network's Yogi Roth still gave the highest of praises to the Oregon gunslinger when he visited Eugene for fall camp on Aug. 15.
"When I look at Dante Moore, there are just so many unique traits to who he is and who he’s always been. He’s got such a unique ability to throw a catchable ball. He can place it all over the field.... Watching him in practice today, the location of the ball, the tempo of the ball, the revolution of the ball, and the variety of throws. … He’s just really impressive."- Big Ten's Yogi Roth on Dante Moore
Regardless, redshirt sophomore Austin Novosad isn't going down without a fight to prove that he deserves the honor of leading offensive coordinator Will Stein's group and the rest of the Ducks out onto the field.
Oregon will host the FCS's Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference on Saturday, Aug. 30, in front of an Autzen Stadium crowd filled with 54,000 crazed fans.
