Nation’s No. 1 Ranked Transfer Isaiah World Gets Real About Oregon Ducks’ Fast Tempo
Back in March, Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein named the 2025 Oregon team a "weird veteran team" due to the amount of seasoned college athletes joining the Ducks from other teams. One of the most anticipated transfers is currently getting used to the Ducks' faster style of offense: offensive tackle Isaiah World.
Joining the Ducks from the Nevada Wolfpack, World was the No. 1 player in the transfer portal according to 247 Sports when Oregon acquired him ahead of the spring season. Now, listed as a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick by a recent ESPN offseason poll, World is entering his new surroundings with a lot of hype behind him.
World opened up during Oregon's media day about getting his feet wet with his new program.
"It's definitely just a whole different playstyle than I was experiencing at Nevada," World said. "Everything is higher tempo. I believe I said that last time. It's just the - it's a faster game at this level, you know? You've got guys like Matayo [Uiagalelei], Blake Purchase over on the other side... So just seeing that everyday definitely just helps me grow as a player."
When it comes to adjusting to Oregon's faster style of play, World credits offensive line coach A'lique Terry with aiding his development.
"Coach [A'lique] Terry he's definitely - he's been helping me work on a lot of just being able to stay in my posture, being able to get out of my set faster, and stay square to the line. I know offensive line is just an awkward position all around for people to learn and grow into, but I think I had enough experience. I'm going into my fifth year and just the experience part has helped me in coach Terry being able to take my game to another level," World said.
The love is also mutual, as Terry praised World's dedication to improving as a player after a particularly notable performance from the 6'8, 309 pound veteran tackle at Oregon's spring game.
"I'm glad he's a Duck. I'm just be completely honest with you, he's one of those game changers, for real. Great athlete, great movement skills, great body control, and he loves the game. I think it's gonna be a really good benefit for all our young guys to see somebody who really loves the game. He's a junkie for football," Terry said back in April.
As for managing the sky-high expectations from analysts and media members about his upcoming season, including recently being announced as an Outland Trophy preseason watch list member, World stated he turns his focus to his own actions and even pointed to a sentiment he said is commonly shared by Oregon coach Dan Lanning throughout his first offseason.
"Usually, I try my best not to pay attention to talks about rankings or any pre-draft rankings," World said. "I just try to take every day just being where my feet are and just going step by step."
"Coach [Dan] Lanning preaches to us everyday being happy where we're at and he always tells us to be grateful for the opportunity to even be here at Oregon and just being able to take every day just being humble, staying humble and just doing what I need to. Because we already have a lot on our plate, so just doing each thing one by one," World added.