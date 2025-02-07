Ranking Top-25 Coaches: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning, Ohio State's Ryan Day
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is among one of the top college football coaches in the country. On3’s Ari Wasserman released his updated top 25 college football head coach rankings heading into the 2025 season.
Where did Lanning end up on the list?
Dan Lanning Ranked As No. 3 College Football Coach
Dan Lanning has been a coach for three years with the Oregon Ducks. In his first three seasons, Lanning has a record of 35-6, including a 2-1 record in bowl games, and a Big Ten Championship. Lanning has also been one of the best recruiters in the country. He has brought in back to back top five recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025. This doesn’t even include the hauls of transfers the Ducks have gotten. They have also had back to back top five transfer classes.
The only two coaches above Lanning in the top 25 coach rankings are Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart at No. 1 and Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at No. 2. Smart and Day are the two most recent active coaches in college football to win the national championship. Smart’s Bulldogs won the title in 2021 and 2022 while Day’s Buckeyes just won the 2024 national title.
With Smart, Day, and Lanning making up the top three, what coaches were behind them?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks
MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said On National Signing Day About Star-Studded Class
Steve Sarkisian and Marcus Freeman Behind Lanning
Two coaches that could make a case for being ahead of Lanning are Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman. Sarkisian and Freeman each led their teams to multiple wins in the college football playoff, something Lanning was not able to do this season. Sarkisian is ranked at No. 4 while Freeman is at No. 5.
Sarkisian has been at Texas since 2021 and has a record of 38-17 record. Freeman just finished his third full season at Notre Dame and has a record of 33-10.
Some other notable coaches on Wasserman's top 25 list are Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders at No. 7, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer at No. 9, Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal at No. 11, Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin at No. 15, and North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick at No. 21.
Putting Belichick this high in college football coaches could be viewed as controversial as he has never coached at this level before. However, he is regarded as one of, if not the greatest coach in NFL history.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Trending To Land 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Commitment
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers To Trade For Cooper Kupp, Pair With Justin Herbert?
MORE: Marcus Mariota Reuniting With Chip Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders? Free Agency Rumors
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning