Los Angeles Chargers To Sign Keenan Allen? Reunite With Justin Herbert, Mike Williams
Will the Los Angeles Chargers bring back wide receiver Keenan Allen? After a relatively quite start to the opening of NFL free agency, the Chargers signed receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
When speaking to reporters on Friday, Williams talked about the potential of reuniting with Allen if both receivers end up returning to Los Angeles. Both Williams and Allen started their careers with the Chargers, and the two receivers overlapped for seven seasons. They also spent four years with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert.
In a press conference, Williams was asked if he is actively recruiting Allen to return to Los Angeles with him. His answer might excite Chargers fans.
"We ain't gonna speak on that. We ain't gonna talk about that," said Williams with a few laughs. "I'd love that, though. I would love that. . . . That's my dog. We'd be together every other day. Yea, I love that. Why not?"
According to Williams, he stayed in touch with Herbert during the 2024 season and during his time as a free agent. Who's to say that the two haven't tried to bring Allen back to Los Angeles?
After spending the year with New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams was eager to return to Los Angeles and said he never wanted to leave. In addition to Williams, some of the Chargers' notable signings in free agency include defensive back Donte Jackson, running back Najee Harris, and defensive back Benjamin St.-Juste. Los Angeles also extended defensive lineman Khalil Mack.
MORE: Biggest Question For Oregon Ducks Spring Football, Quarterback Dante Moore
MORE: EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Leaked: Oregon Ducks Snubbed?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Says Freshman Dakorien Moore is 'Stepping Up'
Los Angeles reached the AFC wild card after winning 11 games in the regular season, but Herbert and the Chargers were quickly eliminated by the Houston Texans. The former Oregon Duck only threw three interceptions during the season, but the Houston defense picked off Herbert four times and sacked him four times en route to a 32-12 win.
However, adding Williams addresses an offensive need at wide receiver to play alongside Ladd McConkey. Adding another receiver like Allen, who already has chemistry with Herbert, might be exactly what the Chargers need.
Allen left Los Angeles after the 2023, signing with the Chicago Bears as a free agent. The Bears drafted quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, and he quickly established a connection with Allen. Despite Chicago's offensive struggles throughout the season, Allen still totaled 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts with a rookie quarterback.
It will be Allen's 13th season in the NFL, but he can still produce in the Chargers' run-heavy offense under Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh.
Herbert was drafted out of Oregon with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his five-year professional career, Herbert has not made it past the wild card round and is 0-2 in his postseason career. The former Duck won the 2019 Pac-12 Championship in his senior year, and he led Oregon to a Rose Bowl victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on New Year's Day, 2020.