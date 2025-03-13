Mike Williams Signs Deal With Los Angeles Chargers, Reunites With Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers made an NFL Free Agency move to sign a player that will, hopefully, help former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert when they signed veteran wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Williams was a former first-round selection by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Chargers.
Williams had appearances in 88 career games during his first stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 309 receptions for 4,806 receiving yards, and 31 receiving touchdowns. Throughout his career, Williams has 5,104 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns. At 30 years old, Williams is expected to have a couple of good seasons left if he can stay healthy and on the field.
"Mike Williams changes our offense. He's one of those guys that we knew going into this year, we needed to get him the ball more.” Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said of Mike Williams back in 2021.
The hope is that Williams returns to that form where he was considered arguably the premier 50/50 ball player in all of football. Williams had a career high 1,146 receiving yards that season to go along with nine receiving touchdowns. Since that year, he hasn’t played a full season due to injuries. However, he’s reportedly in great shape and as healthy as he’s been in a long time.
One of the biggest points of emphasis this offseason for the Chargers is to find better players to put around their quarterback Justin Herbert. Adding Williams is a step in the right direction, but it can’t stop there. Through the draft and potentially through free agency, the Chargers have to be aggressive with finding players to bolster their offensive attack. Their quarterback is ready to win on the biggest stages, and has been for some time.
"From the jump, you could tell he had that leadership quality that you look for in a quarterback," lineman Trey Pipkins III said in an interview during the season. "I think it's just the more confidence he gets and the more he believes that we are all behind him and we look to him for that leadership role...the more he continues to grow in that regard."
With Herbert’s comfortability and outward confidence coupled with the chip on his shoulder from the way last season ended, and the reunion with one of his most trusted targets, this could be a season where Herbert once again cements his name as one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. As the Chargers' competition continues to bolster their talent, LA must do the same to keep pace. Expect more roster moves in the coming days and weeks.