Los Angeles Chargers Sign Najee Harris To One-Year Deal, Pair With Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers and coach Jim Harbaugh have closed a one-year, $9.25 million deal for former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. The former Alabama Crimson Tide All-American has rushed for over 4,000 yards and has over 1,000 receiving yards with 34 career total touchdowns. Harris, 27 years old, has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL.
This move projects to be of great help to former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Pro Bowler Justin Herbert. The offense, which has heavily relied upon Herbert for the majority of his career, may finally be getting the bell-cow in the backfield to help fully balance out the offensive attack. With improvements still needed to be made to fully maximize Herbert’s ability, this is a great start.
Najee Harris has remarkably rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all four of his NFL seasons. Harris also has posted a minimum of 1,200 all purpose yards in all four seasons he’s played in the NFL. He became the 14th player in league history to achieve this massive achievement in his first four seasons, and the first player to reach that maker in almost 15 seasons as the last player to post the same statistics was former All-Pro and Pro Bowl, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson from 2008 to 2011 seasons.
“I've been pleased with the trajectory of his game. He started faster this year than he has in other years, but he came into camp really ready to go. He was in top-notch condition. He's at that point in his career where he's still young, but yet experienced, and so it's reasonable to expect him to start with fluidity and be productive. And so I like where we are. Obviously, there's still some growth ahead of us, for him and for the collective particularly as it pertains to the run game, but I like where he is.” said of Najee Harris when reflecting on his last season in Pittsburgh.
Harris may not be the most aesthetically pleasing running back in the league, but his production and reliability cannot be denied. Harris has never missed a game despite playing through multiple injuries in his career. If the Chargers need anything on their team going forward, it’s players that they can consistently rely upon in big moments. Harris is that. From Alabama to the Steelers, Harris has proved his worth.
In other news, it was formerly announced that former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to be released and fully able to test the free agent market. Is a landing spot with the Justin Herbert and the Chargers possible? With Herbert entering his sixth season in the NFL, many expected the Chargers to surround the former Oregon Ducks star with offensive firepower.
Would Kupp even be a desirable fit? That all remains to be seen, but the Chargers need talent. Even if it’s redundant, it would be an improvement.