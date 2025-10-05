Oregon Ducks' Interesting Betting Odds Released vs. Indiana
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are 5-0 to start the season, coming off a bye week. While the win over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions was a big one, the Ducks have turned their attention to the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 9.5-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -350, and the point total is set at 53.5.
Oregon’s Offense To Maintain Elite Balance
This is another big matchup for the Ducks, as both Oregon and Indiana are undefeated and ranked in the top 10. ESPN's College GameDay will be on campus and Eugene, adding to the anticipation for the matchup.
While defeating Penn State was big for Oregon, Indiana will be another tough task as the Hoosiers are also undefeated and coming off a bye. Oregon’s offense will have to keep up the momentum and score quickly against the Hoosiers to maintain the lead.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is putting on a strong performance, raising his NFL Draft stock. Moore has passed for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. With help from the Ducks’ talented offensive line, Moore has been sacked just once this season.
Moore has been showcasing his running abilities, extending plays. The Oregon quarterback has rushed for 122 yards. Moore is poised, showing true leadership as the team's starting quarterback.
Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore is living up to his high expectations with 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq have also been big targets for Moore. Benson totals 212 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Sadiq has 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon has one of the best running back rooms due to the amount of talented depth. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. leads the team with 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 10.4 yards per carry and, as just a true freshman, is showing immense skill.
Oregon’s Top Defense To Shut Down Indiana?
The Oregon Ducks defense has been among the best in the nation. The Ducks shut down Penn State, taking until the fourth quarter for the Nittany Lions to have a run of over 10 yards. Indiana has a talented offense, and the Ducks' defense will have to continue to dominate to pull off the win.
Oregon’s linebackers have been a strong position group for the team. Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 39 total tackles and one interception. Teitum Tuioti is No. 2 on the team in tackles with 23 total and 2.5 sacks as well. Jerry Mixon is leading the team with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, while Matayo Uiagalelei leads the team with four sacks.
With the elite defense, Oregon’s stop rate is 81.4 percent, and the team is allowing an average of 1.12 points per drive. After the bye, Oregon should be well rested and ready to continue the dominance.
Indiana To Put Up A Fight
The Indiana Hoosiers have been a strong team for the past two seasons. The Hoosiers are undefeated and have had some big wins this season, including against the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini in week 4. It was not just a big win for the Hoosiers; Indiana blew Illinois out 63-10.
Indiana is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is having a stellar season. Through five weeks, he has 1,208 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and has a completion percentage of 73.0. Mendoza also has 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. leads the team with 432 yards and six touchdowns. While Cooper Jr. leads in yards, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has the most receptions (30) with 388 yards and six touchdowns. The Ducks' secondary will have to be ready to stop two dominant receiving threats.
Indiana has a talented run game, with two players with over 300 rushing yards. Running back Roman Hemby leads the team with 351 rushing yards. Running back Kaelon Black has 344 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Oregon’s defense must be ready for Indiana’s ground game.
The Hoosiers' defense has not allowed a team to score more than 15 points, giving Oregon's offense a tough task. Oregon's offensive line has been strong, and will have to be ready to stop Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones, who leads the team with 3.5 sacks.
Indiana defensive back Louis Moore is a big player for the Hoosiers, leading the team with 30 total tackles and three interceptions.
The Hoosiers' defense totals 16 sacks and seven interceptions as they prepare to face Moore, who has been safe. This will be a big test for the Oregon quarterback.
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks and No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.
