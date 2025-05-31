Why Justin Herbert Is X-Factor, MVP Candidate With Los Angeles Chargers In 2025
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been irrefutably great to begin his career in the NFL. The former Oregon Ducks signal-caller won Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been named to a Pro Bowl, and owns numerous NFL records that are likely not to be broken for quite some time, if ever. Some of those records include the most passing yards and completions through the first five seasons of a career.
With all Herbert has accomplished as an individual, the team's success in the playoffs has been lacking. Through five seasons, the Chargers have three winning seasons with Herbert, but only two playoff appearances and zero wins.
Both playoff losses have been excruciating for different reasons, but tough pills to swallow nonetheless. As Herbert heads into his sixth season, all eyes are on his performance.
PFF ranked NFL teams and listed their biggest x-factors heading into the 2025 NFL season, and the Chargers were ranked 11th, and none other than Herbert was named the biggest x-factor for the team. Herbert has always carried more than his weight, but the expectation is for him to ascend to another level of greatness and lead the Chargers to postseason triumph.
“Herbert had a career season in his first year with head coach Jim Harbaugh, placing third among quarterbacks with a 90.2 PFF passing grade. He tied for the third-most big-time throws (33), and his 96.4 PFF passing grade on 10-plus-yard passes trailed only Lamar Jackson. Keep in mind that Herbert did all of that while dealing with a receiving corps that placed only 19th in PFF receiving grade,” PFF analyst Max Chadwick said.
While Herbert is expected to raise his level this season, it won’t be solely on him. The Chargers focused on building the offensive roster and giving Herbert not just more options, but serious weapons to use in the offense. After drafting running back Omarion Hampton, signing running back Najee Harris, drafting wide receiver Tre Harris, and signing wide receiver Mike Williams, the offense looks much different than it did last season.
“Although Herbert’s MVP buzz had cooled entering 2024, he reminded everyone why he remains one of the NFL’s premier franchise quarterbacks. And with improved talent around him in 2025, he’s poised to reaffirm his elite status. Despite a limited supporting cast last season, Herbert delivered the highest overall PFF grade of his career (91.7), including a 90.8 passing grade that ranked third in the NFL,” said PFF writer Mason Cameron.
Herbert’s garnering MVP buzz and balancing the expectation of carrying a team beyond individual accolades. It’s a tough position to be in, but one that most great quarterbacks find themselves in at some point. Herbert will have the stage to deliver on all fronts, and if he does, he’ll go down in league history as well.