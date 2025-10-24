Ducks Digest

Latest Storm Forecasts in Oregon vs. Wisconsin Weather Update

The rain may be a factor for the Oregon Ducks' Grateful Dead tribute game against Wisconsin, regardless of Autzen Stadium's historic "no rain" saying. Will the "house of loud" rise to the potentially soggy occasion despite recent underrated assessment?

Ally Osborne

Oregon students look on in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon students look on in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks fans know the saying "it never rains in Autzen Stadium," but it might seem a little off-color during the No. 6 Oregon's Grateful Dead tribute game on Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers. There is a high chance of wind and rain in Eugene for Oregon and Wisconsin's matchup.

The National Weather Service reports on their page that Saturday's weather in the Emerald Valley will include showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. PT. The chance of rain is currently 100 percent.

In the evening, around Oregon's game time, the NWS reports possible thunderstorms before 11 p.m. PT with the same guaranteed chance of rain, meaning Autzen Stadium will be wet and wild for Wisconsin. Besides light sprinkles against Indiana, the Ducks have yet to play at Autzen in a rainstorm during the 2025 season.

Eight-year-old Parker, left, challenges the Duck to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors during the game against Indiana at Autzen
Eight-year-old Parker, left, challenges the Duck to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors during the game against Indiana at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Northwestern earlier in the season, the Ducks played through some inclement weather, especially gusts of wind in the Wildcats' temporary stadium alongside Lake Michigan. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw his first interception of the season against Northwestern, and protecting the football against Wisconsin will be key for the Ducks.

How much will the weather play a factor on the field?

Autzen Snubbed in Latest Ranking

Recently, The Athletic had 28 staff members visit 123 of 136 FBS stadiums across the nation. Each staffer ranked their top ten venues, with five honorable mentions, and those picks were each awarded a specific amount of points. The publication made a list of the top 25 stadiums after the votes were tallied.

The Athletic's Top 15 College Football Stadiums

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU
2. Beaver Stadium, Penn State
3. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
4. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State Buckeyes
5. Michigan Stadium, Michigan
6. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
7. Husky Stadium, Washington
8. Kyle Field, Texas A&M
9. Rose Bowl, UCLA
10. Autzen Stadium, Oregon
11. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama
12. Sanford Stadium, Georgia
13. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
14. Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
15. Memorial Stadium, Clemson

Oregon fans dance to “Shout” as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon fans dance to “Shout” as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Opponents' False Starts Speak to Autzen Intensity

When it comes to Oregon's last game at Autzen, a 30-20 loss against the Indiana Hoosiers, coach Dan Lanning credited the Duck faithful for creating opportunities through false start penalties with the opposition, though the Ducks weren't able to turn those chances into a win.

"Our crowd was outstanding. They created some penalties and some opportunities for us," Lanning said.

In fact, Autzen's crowd continues to be a threat to opposing offenses with sheer volume. Looking at the amount of false start penalties for each team to compete against the Ducks at home, Autzen's influence becomes clear.

Oregon Home Opponents' False Start Penalties

Indiana: 6 false starts, one delay of game (all of Indiana's offensive penalties were before the snap).
Oregon State: One false start of two offensive penalties.
Oklahoma State: 5 false starts from 6 enforced offensive penalties.
Montana State: 3 false starts and one delay of game out of 5 enforced offensive penalties.

Oregon fans cheer as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon fans cheer as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3, Autzen Stadium was found to be the No. 6 loudest stadium with 127 decibels of sound. Beaver Stadium came in at No. 9 with 122 decibels of sound.

Loudest Stadium Rankings:

1. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee, 137 decibels
2. Husky Stadium, Washington, 133.6 decibels
3. Williams-Bryce Stadium, South Carolina, 133.6 decibels
4. Memorial Stadium, Clemson, 132.8 decibels
5. Tiger Stadium, LSU, 130 decibels
6. Autzen Stadium, Oregon,127 decibels
7. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech, 126.2 decibels
8. Kyle Field, Texas A&M, 126 decibels
9. Beaver Stadium, Penn State, 122 decibels
10. Benn Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida, 115 decibels.

