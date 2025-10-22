Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers In Autzen Stadium

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium to host the Wisconsin Badgers.

Bri Amaranthus

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium to host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25.

What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear tie-die to match the Oregon football uniforms in a celebration of the relationship between Eugene and the Grateful Dead.

Dust off those old tie-die shirts, make a new one or buy some of the new Nike swag. Oregon fans look to make their presence felt as the Big Ten foe comes to town.

The Ducks are ready to start a new streak at Autzen after their FBS-best 18-game home win streak ended two weeks ago against Indiana.

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team lead a cheer before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts

  • With a victory, Oregon extends its winning streak over Wisconsin to five straight wins. The Ducks survived in a 16-13 victory at Madison last season with a memorable "Jump Around" moment of motivation from Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
  • A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 22–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 50-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.
  • The Ducks have been one of the nation’s most disciplined teams, committing only 29 penalties... tied for the 11th-fewest in college football.
  • Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has swiftly become dominant. Moore has been one of the nation’s most efficient passers, ranking seventh in completion percentage (72.3) and fifth in passer rating (176.76). He is fresh off a historic performance in the win over Rutgers, completing 15-of-20 passes for 290 yards while matching his career high with four touchdown passes.
  • The Ducks "Thunder and Lightening" freshmen... Oregon running back Jordon Davison has anchored Oregon’s short-yardage attack, pacing the team with eight rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most among all FBS freshmen. Fellow freshman Dierre Hill complements him perfectly, ranking second nationally with 9.68 yards per carry while adding 329 rushing yards, three scores, and a receiving touchdown at Penn State.

Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear tie die vs. Wisconsin. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season. 

October 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie Die

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts in the second half at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Mad
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts in the second half at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green

November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green

November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black 

November 29 at Washington - Wear Green

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) kick off at 4 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 35. The TV broadcast for the game is FS1.

POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and Wisconsin is unranked

ODDS: The Ducks are 33.5-point favorites over the Badgers on FanDuel. The over/under is 44.5 points.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

TV: FS1

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

QUOTABLE : Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, who is in his third season with the Badgers, was asked about his job security.

"No, I don't think any of us have a crystal ball. I've never asked the question. It's not something that I can dwell upon. It's not something that… I can't tell you that it's not something that you don't think about. I'm not saying that something, when you go home, your wife doesn't look at you, but it doesn't do us any good, right?" Fickell said.

