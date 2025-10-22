Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers In Autzen Stadium
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks return home to Autzen Stadium to host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25.
What color do Oregon fans wear? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear tie-die to match the Oregon football uniforms in a celebration of the relationship between Eugene and the Grateful Dead.
Dust off those old tie-die shirts, make a new one or buy some of the new Nike swag. Oregon fans look to make their presence felt as the Big Ten foe comes to town.
The Ducks are ready to start a new streak at Autzen after their FBS-best 18-game home win streak ended two weeks ago against Indiana.
Oregon Ducks Records To Watch, Fun Facts
- With a victory, Oregon extends its winning streak over Wisconsin to five straight wins. The Ducks survived in a 16-13 victory at Madison last season with a memorable "Jump Around" moment of motivation from Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
- A true home field advantage... Under Lanning, Oregon has gone 22–2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 50-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.
- The Ducks have been one of the nation’s most disciplined teams, committing only 29 penalties... tied for the 11th-fewest in college football.
- Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has swiftly become dominant. Moore has been one of the nation’s most efficient passers, ranking seventh in completion percentage (72.3) and fifth in passer rating (176.76). He is fresh off a historic performance in the win over Rutgers, completing 15-of-20 passes for 290 yards while matching his career high with four touchdown passes.
- The Ducks "Thunder and Lightening" freshmen... Oregon running back Jordon Davison has anchored Oregon’s short-yardage attack, pacing the team with eight rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the most among all FBS freshmen. Fellow freshman Dierre Hill complements him perfectly, ranking second nationally with 9.68 yards per carry while adding 329 rushing yards, three scores, and a receiving touchdown at Penn State.
Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Fans Color To Wear
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear tie die vs. Wisconsin. Here is the complete color schedule for the remaining Ducks football games this season.
October 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie Die
November 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
November 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
November 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
November 29 at Washington - Wear Green
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) kick off at 4 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 35. The TV broadcast for the game is FS1.
POLLS: Oregon is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll and Wisconsin is unranked
ODDS: The Ducks are 33.5-point favorites over the Badgers on FanDuel. The over/under is 44.5 points.
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon
TV: FS1
RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
QUOTABLE : Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, who is in his third season with the Badgers, was asked about his job security.
"No, I don't think any of us have a crystal ball. I've never asked the question. It's not something that I can dwell upon. It's not something that… I can't tell you that it's not something that you don't think about. I'm not saying that something, when you go home, your wife doesn't look at you, but it doesn't do us any good, right?" Fickell said.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.