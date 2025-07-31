Oregon Ducks Schedule: Wisconsin Badgers Game Gets Grateful Dead Twist At Autzen Stadium
In a tribute to the iconic rock band, the Grateful Dead, the Oregon Ducks are enacting a tie-dye theme at Autzen Stadium for their October match-up against the Wisconsin Badgers and also debuted a potential new alternate logo for the event.
Currently celebrating the bands' 60th anniversary, the Grateful Dead performed at the Ducks' stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994, with a tribute to that era happening in 2018 from Dead & Company, an off-shoot of the original group. The original band has played at the university more than 20 times, with their icons and tie-dye becoming synonymous with Eugene, Oregon's hippie culture.
The Ducks announced the tie-dye theme in an easter-egg riddled video posted to the @GoDucks "X" (formerly Twitter) account.
The video starts with a magazine clipping of local Eugene newspaper, "Oregon Daily Emerald", with the headline "The Dead Pack 'Em in at Autzen", honoring the June 1978 performance at Autzen Stadium.
With soft guitar playing in the background reminiscent of Grateful Dead front man Jerry Garcia, the camera pans over a ticket to a Grateful Dead concert with Santana on June 25, 1978, several more newspaper clippings, a sticker of the Grateful Dead dancing bear accompanied by a dancing Oregon Duck in the same art style, a ticket for the band performing with Bob Dylan at Autzen among others, and a photo of former PAC-12 media personality and basketball star Bill Walton in a Grateful Dead Ducks t-shirt.
Finally, the camera lands on a calendar of 2025 with October 25, the date of Oregon's game against the Badgers, being enveloped in green tie dye.
At the end of the video, a new Oregon themed Grateful Dead logo flashes on screen. The design includes the bands' logo of a skull with an enlarged gead and lightning bolt but with a duck face and green and yellow colors. The inclusion of the logo at the end of the video insinuates that the image may be an important part of the Ducks' themed event.
Class Trip, the designers behind several Grateful Dead and Ducks merged logos, is also releasing a new line of tie-dye apparel featuring new unique designs.
Fans have long been clammoring for a game theme honoring the rock legends. When the program released this video, many fans, and media members, came together to applaud the university.
With a newly announced theme also comes speculation around a potential new uniform. Though not confirmed the Ducks will get new threads for the tie-dye day, one of the designers behind Oregon's uniforms did comment, adding fuel to the rumor fire.
Quinn Horne of Van Horne Brands, the team essential to designing Oregon's 2024 "Generation O" uniform line, reposted the Ducks' video on the themed day with the hashtag "#keeponduckin" referring to the bands' "Keep on Trucking" motto.
According to GoDucks.com's post on the announcement, more information about the theme will be available closer to gameday on October 25.