Oregon Ducks Back on National TV for Wisconsin Matchup in Autzen Stadium

The Oregon Ducks will host the Wisconsin Badgers at 4 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium as the kickoff time and TV broadcast was announced on Sunday. The Ducks also revealed new 'Grateful Ducks' uniforms for Saturday's matchup.

With the No. 8 Oregon Ducks sailing past week eight with a 56-10 road victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Duck fans are getting ready to welcome back Oregon for their upcoming home game, and Grateful Dead tribute, against the Wisconsin Badgers.

So when will the Ducks suit up in tie-dye to take on the Badgers? The Big Ten has the answer with the conference dropping their week nine slate Sunday morning.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin will be kicking off at 4 p.m. PT on FS1.

The Big Ten's Week Nine Slate Oct. 25

9 a.m. PT on FOX: UCLA at Indiana
9 a.m. PT on FS1: Northwestern at Nebraska
9 a.m. PT on Big Ten Network: Rutgers at Purdue
12:30 p.m. PT on CBS: Minnesota at Iowa
12:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network: Illinois at Washington
4 p.m. PT on FS1: Wisconsin at Oregon
4:30 p.m. PT on NBC: Michigan at Michigan State

The Hype Around the Tie-Dye

One of the more anticipated game themes of the season, Oregon's game against Wisconsin will be tie-dye themed to honor the 60th anniversary of rock band, The Grateful Dead.

The Grateful Dead performed at the Autzen Stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994, with a tribute to that era happening in 2018 from Dead & Company, an off-shoot of the original group. The original band has played at the university more than 20 times, with their icons and tie-dye becoming synonymous with Eugene, Oregon's hippie culture.

To celebrate Dead Head culture, the Ducks released a limited edition shoe, The Grateful Dead x University of Oregon x Nike Air Max 90 "Grateful Ducks", which will be available on Oct. 24, the day before the game.

The Ducks also released their special tie-dye jerseys for the occasion on the Sunday before game week.

The "Grateful Ducks" uniforms are a twist on the Generation O "Fly Era" black kit, with green and yellow tie dye letters and familiar insignias to this collaboration like the dancing Oregon Ducks and the skull logo with a duck face and Nike lightning bolt cutting through.

History Between Oregon and Wisconsin

The Ducks and Badgers have only played each other seven times since their first meeting in 1977. Currently, the Ducks hold the winning streak and overall winning record against Wisconsin with a four game streak starting in 2001.

The Ducks are 1-1 in home games against the Badgers, with their only loss in Eugene resulting from both teams' first ever meeting.

Oregon last faced the Badgers last season, winning 16-13 on the road. The Badgers came off a bye week to face the Ducks, and yet Oregon's strong performance in the fourth quarter put the Badgers to bed with Oregon gaining an 11-0 record for the second time ever in program history.

How are the Badgers Now?

Wisconsin is currently 2-5 for their 2025 season, with their most recent game against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at home resulting in a 34-0 shutout.

