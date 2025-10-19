Oregon Ducks' Shocking Betting Odds vs. Wisconsin Released
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 6-1 following a big win on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will head back to Eugene, Oregon, and prepare to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.
Betting Odds
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 34.5-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The point total for the game is set at 44.5.
Oregon’s Offense Regains Dominance
The Ducks struggled to gain momentum in week 7 during Oregon’s loss against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, but the team found its way against Rutgers. Oregon’s offense was explosive, and it was a challenge for the Scarlet Knights to stop the Ducks from driving down the field.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is having a big season, totaling 1,686 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Moore did throw one interception against Rutgers, and while Oregon still won, the Ducks’ quarterback had to be careful not to go too many games in a row being intercepted. Moore has also rushed for 144 yards.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington is coming off a massive game, scoring three touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights. Whittington leads the team with 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also scored a receiving touchdown against Rutgers.
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore leads the team with 398 yards and three touchdowns, as the true freshman is having a big season. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is another top receiver, also coming off a big game against the Scarlet Knights. Sadiq has 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns heading into the matchup against Wisconsin.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein put together an explosive game plan against Rutgers, which helped the Ducks bounce back.
Oregon’s Defense Continues To Shut Down Opponents
The Oregon Ducks' defense is a physical unit and continues to help the team not only win but also blow out teams. Oregon’s defense forced multiple turnovers against Rutgers, giving the offense several opportunities to extend the lead.
Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 57 total tackles and one interception. He is a playmaker on the defense, always involved in the play, even when he is not the one making the tackle.
Oregon’s defense has forced eight interceptions this season, catching two against the Scarlet Knights. The defense is forcing turnovers and giving the program opportunities to dominate against its opponents.
Wisconsin Looks To End Losing Streak
The Wisconsin Badgers are 2-5 this season, without a Big Ten conference win and on a five-game losing streak. The Badgers are coming off a blowout loss against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and will look to pull off the upset on the road at Autzen Stadium.
The Oregon Ducks’ defense has the chance to make a stand against the Badgers. Wisconsin is coming off a game with just seven pass completions. Quarterback Hunter Simmons has been getting the start for the past couple of weeks, totaling 383 passing yards and one touchdown. He has also thrown four interceptions and has a 54.9 completion percentage.
Quarterback Danny O’Neil still leads the team in passing yards (635) and has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions. With Wisconsin’s struggle to pass the ball, Oregon’s defense could help lead the Ducks to another blowout game.
Running back Dilin Jones leads the team with 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wisconsin’s leading receiver is wide receiver Vinny Anthony Jr., with 279 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, linebacker Christian Alliegro leads the team with 44 tackles and two sacks. Alliegro will be the top player for the Ducks’ offense to watch out for as the team looks to keep up the momentum.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers will kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Autzen Stadium.
