Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Take on Iowa Hawkeyes
After the bye week, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks stare down the final four games of their regular season, starting with a road matchup at Kinnick Stadium against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes, bringing a rush heavy offense and No. 3 nationally ranked defense (Oregon is No. 4) present quite the challenge for the Ducks. In fact, Iowa is the only team to get within five points of No. 2 Indiana, the only team Oregon took a 30-20 loss to this season.
Against Wisconsin, the Ducks were challenged not only by the intense weather conditions at Autzen Stadium, but by the third quarter exit of quarterback Dante Moore due to a nose injury. Before leaving the game, Moore had one of his worst performances of the year, competing 60 percent of his passes for 86 yards.
Freshman walk-on and Oregon native Brock Thomas stepped in for Moore, going 4-4 for 46 yards with one touchdown to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson (Wilson's second touchdown as a Duck).
Defensively, the Ducks held the Badgers under 200 yards (196 yards total offense) and forced Wisconsin to go 3-11 on third downs. Defensive back Dillon Thieneman led the team with 7 total tackles, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher punched in two pass breakups and a forced fumble, and A'Mauri Washington continued to lead the defensive line with a break-up and quarterback hurry.
Follow along below for live updates throughout Oregon's game against Iowa. The latest updates lie at the top.
Oregon Ducks Game 9 Captains
Wide reciever Gary Bryant Jr., offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher are the game nine captains for Oregon.
PREGAME
INJURY REPORT FOR OREGON DUCKS
Out
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Questionable
Kenyon Sadiq, questionable
Devon Jackson, linebacker
Alex Harkey, offensive tackle
INJURY REPORT FOR IOWA HAWKEYES
Out
Jarriett Buie, wide receiver
Lucas Allgeyer, offensive line
Questionable
None
Could Oregon See a Snow Game vs Hawkeyes?
According to the Weather Channel, Iowa City is expected to have a day temperature high of 46 degrees and an evening temperature low of 25 degrees with 100 percent chance of rain around kickoff.
The Weather Channel also reports 5-20 mile per hour winds throughout the day, so expect a wet and windy game for Oregon.
Kinnick Stadium Sells Out
To add to the difficulty of playing at Kinnick Stadium, the 69,250 seat venue is sold out as of Tuesday for Oregon vs Iowa.
Iowa is currently 4-1 for home games on the season. Since 2021, Iowa has gone 26-7 for games played at Kinnick. From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.
An Oregon Uniform First
Against the Hawkeyes, Duck fans may notice a first-of-it's-kind detail in Oregon's uniforms: white helmet wings.
According to designer Jonah Henderson, this is the first time in program history white wings are used on an Oregon helmet. The wings are already causing controversy online with Oregon fans. Henderson also referred to the uniform as the "Apple Crisp."
This year, Oregon accomplished several firsts with their uniforms. Against Wisconsin, Oregon debuted their first ever tie dye uniforms honoring rock band, The Grateful Dead. This year also marked the first two times Oregon ever debuted marble helmets against Oregon State and Rutgers.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes Bold Iowa Game Prediction
While appearing on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, ESPN College Football expert Kirk Herbstreit shared a bold prediction in a quiet manner about the Ducks.
"Hey, shhhh. Oregon loses Saturday," Herbstreit whispered to the camera.
"I'm telling you, we all love Dan Lanning, we all love the Ducks and their potential, but there's just something about certain teams in Iowa when you go to November," Herbstreit said. "If it were a night game, it would be a given. It'd be a loss. . . . I'm telling you, Iowa, typical Iowa, it's going to be ugly."
McAfee also shared his thoughts on the matchup later on in the program with ESPN's College GameDay analyst Stanford Steve.
"Iowa has maybe the biggest game that they've had in a long time during the regular season," McAfee said.
Oregon's History vs Iowa
Oregon and Iowa have played against each other three times. Their last meeting occurred in 1994 at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks won 40-18. Oregon last played the Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium in 1989, where the Ducks won 44-6. The Ducks lead the series 2-1. Their first matchup happened in 1949 in Iowa City.