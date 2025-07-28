Dan Lanning Press Conference Live Updates At Oregon Ducks Football Media Day
After Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and members of the 2025 Ducks football team are participating in Oregon Football Media Day on Monday, July 28.
Lanning will open the event with a press conference at 12 p.m. PT, followed by appearances by 40 Ducks players.
What Dan Lanning Said on Monday
On Bear Alexander:
"Bear's worked his tail off since he's been here, and I think he understands the perception that's out there. Like you said, perception isn't always reality," said Lanning. "He puts in more time, when it comes to film study, when it comes to extra work, than almost anybody in our program. That speaks to his commitment. I also think he realizes 'This is an opportunity for me to set the stage. What am I defined as moving forward?'"
On the wide receiver room:
"Obviously Junior (Adams) did a great job with talent acquisition and developing relationships in that room. Big fan of Junior, excited to see what he does with the (Dallas) Cowboys. But Ross (Douglas) has a new challenge, and he's certainly up for that challenge. You look at how he coaches, the details," said Lanning.
"We have some young guys and then we have some guys that have a lot of experience or at least a lot of time in that room. Whether it's Gary Bryant or Justius Lowe, guys that have been in there for a long time, know what it looks like. And then some young guys that are going to be coming up and have an opportunity to make an impact," Lanning continued.
Other statements from Lanning:
"We have high standards; we came here to win championships. . . . We want to win them all," said Lanning.
The Ducks won a Big Ten Championship in 2025, but they fell short in the College Football Playoff in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.
Lanning also talked about the team's defensive backs and the plans to rotate players throughout the season:
"This group looks a lot like what you want them to look," Lanning said.
The Oregon coach also echoed his sentiment from Big Ten Media Days that the Ducks had a successful offseason in terms of adding weight.
"As far as production over summer workouts, I think we've seen as much from a measurable standpoint as we have since we got here. Coach Love and his staff did a great job," said Lanning.
Regarding the knee injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart, Lanning was able to find the opportunity in the unfortunate situation:
"Never excites you to see a player get injured, but it presents an opportunity for others to step up."
"When you have blessings, you've gotta bless back," Lanning said about the community service work his program has done.
Big Ten Media Days
Oregon fans have already heard from Lanning and select players from the conference media days, and the Ducks coach revealed how he is motivating the team this season.
"Since we're in Vegas, it seems like the right time to say it. Our theme for this team is double down," said Lanning. "We have done an unbelievable job of building this team over time. You look at our success season to season, and as this team has grown, the process works. We're close. We've been able to accomplish a lot."
Additionally, Lanning spoke about some of the offseason work that the team has been putting in ahead of fall camp.
"Our players have worked really hard. They put on 1,300 pounds this off-season. Numbers have gone up 21 percent. The average gain for our freshmen is over 17 pounds. Those are some exciting things that you -- you look for wins in the off-season. Those are some great wins for our team," Lanning said.
Who's Speaking At Oregon Media Day?
Lanning is scheduled to speak for 20 minutes, and he will be followed by groups of players who will have a chance to answer reporters' questions. The Ducks will appear in groups of four, each for 12 minutes.
The Ducks have not yet named a starting quarterback, and neither Dante Moore nor Austin Novosad made the trip with Lanning to Las Vegas. As a result, Oregon fans will get to hear directly from both quarterbacks competing for the starting job.
Transfer portal additions like defensive lineman Bear Alexander, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and defensive back Dillon Thieneman will also speak to the media on Monday.
Here is the long list of Ducks who will speak on Monday, listed in order of appearance:
- Matthew Bedford, offensive lineman
- Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
- Theran Johnson, defensive back
- Atticus Sappington, kicker
- Austsin Novosad, quarterback
- Alex Harkey, offensive line
- Jahlil Florence, defensive back
- Sione Laulea, defensive back
- Iapani Laloulu, offensive line
- Jurrion Dickey, wide receiver
- Jadon Canady, defensive back
- Ross James, punter
- Bryce Boettcher, inside linebacker
- Bear Alexander, defensive lineman
- Jayden Limar, running back
- Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
- Kenyon Sadiq, tight end
- Malik Benson, wide receiver
- Kingston Lopa, defensive back
- James Ferguson-Reynolds, punter
- Makhi Hughes, running back
- Kawika Rogers, offensive lineman
- Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
- A'Mauri Washington, defensive lineman
- Dante Moore, quarterback
- Noah Whittington, running back
- Devon Jackson, inside linebacker
- Luke Basso, long snapper
- Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker
- Peyton Woodyard, defensive back
- Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman
- Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
- Isaiah World, offensive lineman
- Justius Lowe, wide receiver
- Jay Harris, running back
- Blake Purchase, outside linebacker
- Dillon Thieneman, defensive back
- Jerry Mixon, inside linebacker
- Roger Saleapaga, tight end
- Charlie Pickard, offensive lineman
This article will be updated live once Lanning speaks to the media.