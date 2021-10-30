LIVE UPDATES: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

Follow along as the Ducks try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against Colorado.

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday October 30 at Approx 12:35 p.m. PST

TV: Fox

Stream: Fubo TV

Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-play), Brock Huard (Analyst)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Follow Dylan Mickanen, Ally Osborne and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter for the latest updates as well as our Live Updates story posted on gameday.

Game Notes: Oregon vs. Colorado

----

GameDay Central: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

