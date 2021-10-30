Skip to main content
    GameDay Central: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    All the info you need to know in one place heading into Saturday's game.
    Author:

    The Ducks return home to face the Buffaloes in a week nine showdown. While this game is expected to be a lot less close than the matchup in Los Angeles, here are the stories to keep yourself updated before No. 7 Oregon takes on Colorado.

    Live Updates, How to Watch

    To see where the game is being streamed as well as the time it starts, go over to our story about the kickoff. We will be doing live updates throughout the game so if you need somewhere to see what’s going on, we’ve got you covered.

    Read more: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado-How to watch, get live updates

    Podcast

    In this week’s episode of the Ducks Dish podcast, Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking got together to discuss the hot topics as the Ducks prepare to take on Colorado. To listen to their preview, go to our story where you can take a listen.

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

    Uniform watch

    The Ducks have released their eighth combo for this season, and they will be rocking the black and yellow uniforms, which looks to be one of their best combos so far this season. To see what the whole uniform looks like, take a look at our story that includes multiple views of the whole set.

    READ MORE: Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Colorado

    Injury updates

    Mario Cristobal gave an injury update this week, and it seems like the Ducks will be getting closer and closer to having a full team. Although some players are returning, Oregon was hit with the loss of Jackson Powers-Johnson.

    READ MORE: Powers-Johnson Could Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Sprain

    READ MORE: Alex Forsyth Day-to-Day After Missing Third Straight Game

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Updates Ahead of Colorado 

    Roundtable Predictions

    After an exciting week that divided our group, we made our predictions for when the Ducks take on Colorado. To see what we think the score will end up being as well as what we think will be interesting to watch, check out our story that includes all of our predictions.

    READ MORE: ROUNDTABLE: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado Score Predictions 

    Keys to the Game

    Once again, we talked about the keys of the game for the Ducks' offense and defense. To see what we think both sides of the ball have to do in order to get a win, look at our two stories about the keys of the game.

    READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Offense

    READ MORE: Keys to the Game: Defense

    Players to Watch

    This week there’s going to be plenty of players to watch for Colorado and for Oregon. To see who we think are the players that will have a big impact on this game, read through our four stories regarding the ones to watch.

    READ MORE: Colorado Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 7 Oregon

    READ MORE: Colorado Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 7 Oregon

    READ MORE: Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Colorado

    READ MORE: Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Colorado

