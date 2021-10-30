GameDay Central: No. 7 Oregon vs. Colorado

All the info you need to know in one place heading into Saturday's game.

The Ducks return home to face the Buffaloes in a week nine showdown. While this game is expected to be a lot less close than the matchup in Los Angeles, here are the stories to keep yourself updated before No. 7 Oregon takes on Colorado.

To see where the game is being streamed as well as the time it starts, go over to our story about the kickoff. We will be doing live updates throughout the game so if you need somewhere to see what’s going on, we’ve got you covered.

Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Ducks Dish podcast, Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking got together to discuss the hot topics as the Ducks prepare to take on Colorado. To listen to their preview, go to our story where you can take a listen.

Uniform watch

The Ducks have released their eighth combo for this season, and they will be rocking the black and yellow uniforms, which looks to be one of their best combos so far this season. To see what the whole uniform looks like, take a look at our story that includes multiple views of the whole set.

Mario Cristobal gave an injury update this week, and it seems like the Ducks will be getting closer and closer to having a full team. Although some players are returning, Oregon was hit with the loss of Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Roundtable Predictions

After an exciting week that divided our group, we made our predictions for when the Ducks take on Colorado. To see what we think the score will end up being as well as what we think will be interesting to watch, check out our story that includes all of our predictions.

Keys to the Game

Once again, we talked about the keys of the game for the Ducks' offense and defense. To see what we think both sides of the ball have to do in order to get a win, look at our two stories about the keys of the game.

Players to Watch

This week there’s going to be plenty of players to watch for Colorado and for Oregon. To see who we think are the players that will have a big impact on this game, read through our four stories regarding the ones to watch.

