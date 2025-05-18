Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Biggest 2026 NFL Draft Risers
College football fans will be hearing 'Moore to Stewart' quite a deal throughout the 2025 campaign. According to PFF's Max Chadwick, projected Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver No. 1 Evan Stewart have the most potential to be one of the highest rising duos in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had similar connections throughout his time in Eugene with now Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson this past season. In 2023, it was Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Troy Franklin, who Nix is still targeting inside Empower Field at Mile High.
PFF's list consist of some soon to be popular names in 2025 from the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, and Big 12 Conference.
No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson
No. 2 - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
“I just know Coach Lanning always tells me pressure’s a privilege. I just feel like I’m blessed to be here. Blessed to be where I’m at. It’s overall just in general I’m not really thinking about down the line this season or things like that. I’m thinking about every day just how I’m getting better at practice, how I’m helping the team around me get better. It’s always good to think ahead but right now I’m just living in the moment.”- Dante Moore after No. 7 spring practice
No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes
No. 4 - Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter
No. 5 - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart
"I think speed, catch radius. I think there's a lot of things that pop off with Evan (Stewart)... He has the skill set to be really, really talented player."- Dan Lanning on Evan Stewart
No. 7 - South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor
No. 8 - Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Joshua Josephs
No. 9 - Texas Tech Red Raiders EDGE David Bailey
No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant
The Oregon duo is dealing with extreme expectations after a heart-breaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Moore for the most coveted award in the sport with the Heisman Trophy, Stewart with the Fred Biletnikoff which is given to the top wide receiver.
Other noteworthy names worth mentioning for the upcoming NFL Draft from Oregon have to be junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman, and redshirt senior offensive lineman Isaiah World.
Oregon opens up their season against the Big Sky Conference's Montana State Bobcats at Atuzen Stadium on Aug. 30. The following week, a much more substantial challenge with the Big 12's Oklahoma State Cowboys in Eugene on Sept. 6.