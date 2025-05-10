Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Class Ranked First In Big Ten: Makhi Hughes, Malik Benson
The spring transfer portal window closed on April 25, and 4,013 players entered. 2,339 of those recruits have committed and 110 have withdrawn. According to On3's rankings, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have the top-ranked class in the Big Ten with six four-stars and five three-stars.
Per the same rankings, only Texas Tech, LSU, and Ole Miss are the only programs in the country ranked above the Ducks.
"Oregon has by far the most talented Transfer Portal class coming when looking at the On3 Industry's average ranking per commit. From three terrific offensive linemen to two Indianapolis-area defensive backs to landing the top running back in the portal, Dan Lanning and his staff cleaned up."- On3's Steve Wiltfong on the Ducks
Lanning's transfer portal recruiting class has an adjusted Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) value at $1.7 million.
Here are the all the new names in Eugene coming out of the transfer portal:
Malik Benson - senior wide receiver, Florida State Seminoles
Jamari Johnson - redshirt freshman tight end, Louisville Cardinals
Emmanuel Pregnon - senior inside offensive lineman, USC Trojans
"All the new guys that came in, I feel like (Alex) Harkey, Isaiah (World), Emman (Emmanuel Pregnon) they came in with intent on their shoulders, with confidence. I’d say the new guys that just came in they’re great guys. They bring the energy. And not only that ever since they’ve been here we’ve been leading them on with us.”- Offensive lineman Dave Iull
Alex Harkey - senior offensive tackle, Texas State Bobcats
"I'm glad he's a Duck. I'm just be completely honest with you, he's one of those game changers, for real. Great athlete, great movement skills, great body control, and he loves the game. I think it's gonna be a really good benefit for all our young guys to see somebody who really loves the game. He's a junkie for football."- Offensive line coach A'lique Terry
Isaiah World - redshirt junior offensive tackle, Nevada Wolfpack
"To this point right now, Bear has been, I'd say, one of the hardest workers on the entire defense, from an extra work and mental standpoint."- Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi
Bear Alexander - junior defensive lineman, USC Trojans
Theran Johnson - redshirt junior cornerback, Northwestern Wildcats
Dillon Thieneman - sophomore safety, Purdue Boilermakers
Makhi Hughes - redshirt sophomore running back, Tulane Green Wave
"Every day he's getting comfortable. He's (Makhi Hughes) getting more and more comfortable with the playbook. You can see some of his natural ability starting to come out as he's starting to play faster and think less."- Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples
Jadon Canady - junior safety, Ole Miss Rebels
James Ferguson - junior punter, Boise State Broncos
Oregon begins their hunt for a College Football Playoff title when the 2025 season kicks-off against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 in Autzen Stadium.