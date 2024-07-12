Oregon Football Makes History: NFL Combined Salaries
As the countdown to football season draws near, many National Football League organizations re-evaluate their rosters and re-draft new contracts as needed. With the Oregon Ducks boasting the twelfth most athletes in the NFL out of all major universities, several Pro Ducks received a big payday.
According to Sports Illustrated College Football HQ, Oregon athletes in the NFL make a combined $182,900,237. With several record-setting deals this year for Pro Ducks, this number is one of the highest combined NFL athlete salaries in Oregon Football history.
But which former Ducks are making the big bucks?
In this top ten list we combed over the latest salary statistics from Over the Cap, a statistics site for NFL contracts and cap space, to determine the top ten highest paid Pro Ducks based on total value of contracts.