Oregon Football: Former Duck Defensive Lineman Transfers to UTSA
EUGENE- On Friday, former Oregon defensive lineman Johnny Bowens III shared that he would be continuing his colligate football career at the University of Texas San Antonio.
The 6-3, 290-pound lineman played in three games last season for the Ducks while redshirting. Bowens made two tackles during his freshman campaign at Oregon.
Bowens entered the transfer portal this spring, looking for a new program to call home. Many anticipated Bowens would transfer back to his home state of Texas to play football for the Texas Longhorns as they showed significant interest in Bowens after he hit the portal.
Out of high school Bowens was heavily recruited by the Longhorns along with Texas A&M and other power five Programs. Bowens ultimately committed to the University of Oregon but now is returning to Texas to continue his football career at UTSA.
The former four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American (2023) ranked No .206 nationally, No. 23 defensive lineman, and the No. 36 player in Texas, a state known for cultivating some of the nation's best football players.
Bowens is UTSA’s 14th transfer portal pickup this offseason and will likely play defensive tackle for the Roadrunners.
Although Bowens only played 11 total snaps over the 2023 season, his role was likely to increase for the Ducks in 2024. After last season, the Ducks lost four of their top five interior defensive linemen.
Despite the exit of multiple defensive linemen, the Ducks have filled their absences. During the offseason, Oregon added defensive lineman Derrik Harmon, a talented transfer out of Michigan State. The 6-5, 320-pound redshirt junior had 40 tackles last season with the Spartans.
Oregan has also added Houston transfer Ja’Maree Caldwell to its roster. During his two years at Houston, he recorded 39 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
Despite losing Bowens, as well as a significant portion of their defensive line, the Oregon Ducks appear to have reloaded their defensive front with talented transfers. These Transfer's’ experience will be crucial for containing the powerful rushing attacks Oregon is likely to encounter in the Big Ten Conference.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.