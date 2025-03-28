Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James Confident In Justin Herbert Taking Next Step
Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James had some high praise for former Oregon Ducks fan-favorite and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. As a guest host on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," James likened Herbert to a superhero.
"He's Superman to me. In our locker room, we love him," James said. "No offense to those other guys, but I wouldn't want to have any of those other guys over my quarterback. Just who he is as a person, a human being. . . . I respect him as a man."
"We're all going to take that next step and he's definitely going to be in that conversation where he belongs and I can't wait for everybody to see it," continued James.
Ducks fans don't not know Herbert as personally as James does, but they got to follow Herbert's career while he played at Oregon, and his high character was easy to see. In a season after many fans and media members criticized the Chargers for their lack of downfield weapons, Herbert stayed the course and led his team to the playoffs.
"A light goes on in the office and he's upstairs breaking down film," James said. "He's doing all the extra stuff that nobody sees. As a leader, that's what you want and what you need. I've got a lot of respect for him."
As James notes, Herbert certainly has the work ethic required of an NFL quarterback. The former Oregon quarterback is not known for his social media presence either, staying focused on his craft.
Ever since the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles coach has been effusive in his praise of Herbert. In true Harbaugh fashion, he has taken to weird comparisons when trying to describe his quarterback.
"He's the opposite of a house plant,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, he is field corn. Just like field corn, it doesn't need to be talked to in a certain way, it doesn't need the conditions to be perfect. Sunlight, shade, water content, soil content. Field corn will burrow down for any energy that it can find and it will rise up and start producing. I mean, that's Justin Herbert."
After a four-year career with Oregon, Herbert was drafted No. 6 overall by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He led the Ducks to a victory in the Rose Bowl during his senior season, and his college production combined with his 6-6 frame excited NFL scouts. Can the former Duck make a playoff run with the Chargers in 2025?
Herbert has not won a playoff game in his career and his 2024 performance is one he would like to have back. The Chargers lost to the Houston Texans 32-12 in the AFC wild card, and Herbert threw four interceptions. The former Oregon quarterback only threw three interceptions in the entire regular season.
Los Angeles currently holds the No. 22 pick in the NFL Draft. Will the Chargers draft some receiver help for Herbert?