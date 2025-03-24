San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk Trade Fit For Chargers, Justin Herbert? NFL Rumors
NFL rumors are swirling about a potential trade of San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh are still on the hunt for a No. 1 receiver to pair with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, sparking a potential trade idea. The Cleveland Browns would also be an intriguing fit.
Would the Niners really part ways with the 27-year-old star Aiyuk? NFL insider David Lombardi reports that San Francisco is not giving a "firm no" to any teams who inquire. Dianna Russini of The Athletic also reported that NFL teams have been "poking around" for a potential trade.
There are multiple reports that the Browns are pushing to trade for Aiyuk. A trade to the Chargers would also make sense as the Chargers have a whopping $50.7 million in cap space.
Plus, Aiyuk would join a playoff contender. However, the Eugene-native Herbert has yet to win an NFL postseason game. In year two under Harbaugh, Ducks fans hope Herbert gets receiver help to reach his full potential in the pros.
Aiyuk would give the Chargers a new No. 1 wide receiver alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. McConkey did it all for the Chargers in 2024, including totaling nine receptions for 197 yards in the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, setting a rookie postseason record.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024 in which he showed off his dual threat ability. Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
The Chargers need to add another talented pass-catcher for Herbert in order to contend in the tough AFC West that is jam-packed with talent, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Is Aiyuk the answer?
Aiyuk is currently rehabbing a torn ACL and MCL from Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Before the season-ending injury, Aiyuk totaled 23 catches for 351 yards in six games. In 2023, Aiyuk led all receivers with 81.3 percent of his 75 receptions resulting in either a first down or touchdown - finishing with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
San Francisco GM John Lynch gave an injury update on Aiyuk at the NFL Combine.
"He's doing well," Lynch said. "I know, coming up here in a couple of weeks ... there's kind of a big marker coming up. But I know that, anecdotally, he's doing really well, and our trainers, who have been with him, say he's doing very well.:
"He's putting in the work. That's what you have to do. And like I've always said, the real top-end athletes tend to heal at a little faster rate, and I think that's going on with Brandon as well," Lynch continued.
If San Francisco does trade Aiyuk, it could happen quickly, before shelling out $31 million guaranteed on April 1 to the receiver.
Back to Herbert, who traveled to Eugene to cheer on the Ducks, and brother Patrick Herbert, at Oregon Ducks Pro Day. Herbert is Oregon's all-time leader in pass completions (827) and pass attempts (1,293). He also holds the program record for most TD passes (54) and passing yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium.