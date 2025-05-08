Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers GM Joe Hortiz Worried About Justin Herbert's NFL Playoffs Woes?

With criticism lobbed at former Oregon Duck and current Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert for his lack of success in the post season, Chargers' general manager Joe Hortiz argued against Herbert's critics.

Ally Osborne

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, hugs Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, hugs Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's no secret that former Oregon Duck and current Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert has his critics. With five seasons under his belt in the NFL, Herbert detractors claim that because the former Duck has yet to win a game in the playoffs (with postseason losses in 2022 and 2024), the star doesn't have the clutch game to secure meaningful wins when it matters most.

Chargers' General Manager Joe Hortiz went to bat for the 27-year-old quarterback on the "Up and Adams Show" with Kay Adams, as he sat down this morning to discuss the NFL Draft and how the Chargers are looking for the upcoming season.

"Justin has shown plenty of clutch moments," Hortiz said to Adams. "He's led the team to wins. He's led us to wins. Gosh, I wasn't here the year he did it but in the shootout he scores late to tie the game and, you know, and he's done so many remarkable things already."

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quart
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hortiz is likely referencing Herbert's 2021 game against the Cleveland Browns, when a second-year Herbert threw for 398 yards and an at the time career high four touchdowns. His 9-yard quarterback keeper and two-point conversion brought the Chargers over the Browns at 27-21. After four lead changes in the final 15 minutes of the contest, Herbert and the Chargers secured a 47-42 victory.

However, Herbert does still have those two dropped postseason games on his resume. Most recently, the quarterback had the worst game of his career in a 32-12 playoff loss against the Houston Texans. During that game, Herbert threw a professional career record of four interceptions and had a season-low 43.8 percent completion rate in his passes.

Charger's coach Jim Harbaugh originally pushed back against critics of Herbert after the game, shouldering the blame in defense of his quarterback.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarte
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Completely unfair. I wouldn't spend two more seconds thinking about what happened in that game. It didn't go good, and that's on me, that's my responsibility, that's my accountability," Harbaugh said. "I really felt going into that tournament that we were as good as the best teams in the playoffs. Not just as good as any team, as good as the best teams in the playoffs."

Hortiz argued that many other NFL greats have similar marks on their resumes.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a Eugene native and former Oregon quarterback, was in attendance during the
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a Eugene native and former Oregon quarterback, was in attendance during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's got two playoff losses, right? That happens,"Horitz said to Adams. "That's happened to a lot of great quarterbacks. You know what our goal is? To keep giving him cracks at it and I know he's going to deliver and he's so talented, so smart, and really one of the best competitors I've ever been around. You watch him and he throws his body on the line, strings the play out as long as he can to make something special happen."

The overall message from Hortiz about Herbert: greatness is already there, and the post season wins are on their way.

"So, it's coming. That's what I'll say: it's coming. I don't worry about his clutch game. I've seen it. I've seen it in person," Horitz continued.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

