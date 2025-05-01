Why Los Angeles Chargers GM 'Hates' Brilliant Quarterback Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz joked that he "hates" quarterback Justin Herbert because of how perfect he is. Hortiz addressed Herbert's intelligence and what makes him special as the Chargers enter year two under coach Jim Harbaugh.
"Being around him for a year plus now, he's brilliant, so intelligent. As a guy, when I look at Justin, I'll be honest with you, I hate Justin because he's got everything," Hortiz joked on the Pat McAfee Show. "Six-foot-six, he's beautiful. He's got pinpoint accuracy. He's athletic as can be. He never looks out of breath. He throws the ball through the wall. He's smart.... I hate him."
"Wow. He's the best. All men are created equal? I say on the inside. Not on the outside. He's gifted and so brilliant and such a great man," Hortiz continued with a big smile.
... None of this is news to Oregon Ducks fans who have cheered Herbert on for the last decade.
Hortiz and Harbaugh have made it clear that Herbert is a star and they want to build around him in his sixth NFL season.
The Chargers added 21 players in NFL free agency, highlighted by offensive additions of receiver Mike Williams and running back Najee Harris. Bringing back Williams, who was a favorite target of Herbert for four seasons, is a huge move for L.A. The big-bodied receiver is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds and a perfect compliment to second-year receiver Ladd McConkey.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers drafted nine players, five offensive players. Los Angeles' first and second rounds were both used on acquiring offensive talent in the form of All-American running backOmarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris.
Good news for Herbert is Harris looks to make an impact right away in the NFL. At Ole Miss in 2024, Harris was named a Second-Team All-American. Harris led coach Lane Kiffin’s high-powered attack, leading the team in receptions (60), receiving yards (1,030), and ranking second in receiving touchdowns (7) despite only playing eight full games.
"The thing that makes me different is my ability to make those contested catches, whether it's over the shoulder, whether I got to go on top of DBs head or whether I'm just making a strong, sure-handed catch, but also my ability to be savvy in between my routes and really pair different releases together. I'm able to compare a slant route to a stop route and the go route all really well," second-round pick Tre Harris said.
In Harbaugh's first year as Chargers head coach, Herbert led the Chargers to a11-7 record in 2024. The Eugene-native finished the 2024 season with 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
All the pieces are coming together in Los Angeles for Herbert to find even more success in 2025, and possibly gain a few more "haters" along the way.
In more cool Eugene news, Justin's younger brother Patrick Herbert signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.