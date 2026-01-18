Oregon Ducks Add Key Depth With Latest Transfer Commit

The Oregon Ducks have suffered a lot of attrition along their defensive line. Five defensive linemen have already entered the transfer portal and the Ducks had yet to add one via the transfer portal.

That was until they signed UL Monroe transfer Jerome Simmons. He is their first transfer defensive lineman signed and brings some much-needed depth to the position group as Dan Lanning and Oregon try to reload over the offseason.

Simmons' Fit With Oregon

Simmons has traveled a long road prior to landing at Oregon.

Coming out of Highland Community College, Simmons was ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Listed as the No. 2 defensive linemen and No. 6 player in the country according to the 247Sports' JUCO rankings. Simmons signed with South Carolina, but redshirted the 2024 season.

Subsequently, he transferred to UL Monroe. He played in eight games and had 10 tackles during this past year.

With A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander set to come back, the Ducks aren't in need for a starting defensive lineman. That's where Simmons comes in. He will be able to fill in as a quality depth piece behind Washington and Alexander.

Defensive Line Departures

Simmons will play a big part in replacing the talent that left in the portal.

Terrance Green, Jericho Johnson, Ashton Porter, and Tionne Gray, four key pieces of the Ducks' defensive line group, all left the program. They made up a large portion of Oregon's reserve defensive linemen.

All four players quickly found new homes with Green committing to Alabama, Johnson to Cal, Porter to Houston, and Gray to Notre Dame.

Oregon's transfer portal losses will be felt, but by bringing in Simmons, it's a start as they try to fill in the void left behind.

Ducks' 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Although the Ducks brought in depth pieces from the transfer portal like Simmons, they also brought in players who could impact the team in a significant way.

Koi Perich has been one of the top safeties in the country for the past two seasons at Minnestota. He's accumulated 128 tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles in two years with the Golden Gophers.

When he entered the transfer portal, immediaitely he was recognized as one of the top defensive backs in the portal. He was ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 12 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

Oregon also reeled in Ohio State transfer Aaron Scott Jr. He is listed as the No. 20 cornerback in the portal and could push for a starting spot in 2026. He played in 12 games and had nine tackles as a sophomore. Scott will be a veteran in a position group that is mainly filled with underclassmen like Na'eem Offord, Brandon Finney Jr., and Ify Obidegwu.

