Los Angeles Chargers GM Reveals NFL Draft Strategy: Help Justin Herbert?
Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh addressed their strategy for the 2025 NFL Draft. After NFL Free Agency moves, the Chargers are feeling great about the roster to help quarterback Justin Herbert in his sixth NFL season.
The Chargers have the No. 22 overall pick in the draft and have been linked to an elite pass catcher for Herbert with their first round pick: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who was recruited and coached by Harbaugh.
After adding 21 players in free agency, highlighted by offensive additions of receiver Mike Wiliams and running back Najee Harris.
"You let the board come to you," Hortiz said during his pre-draft press conference. "You don't feel the pressure, so to speak, that, 'Oh we got to address this player, we have to take this position.' I just don't feel that way because of the way we have spread ourselves out in free agency and adding to the roster and really completing the roster."
"I think that's the goal," Horitz continued. "You want to put yourself in a position to be go to draft day and say, 'We can literally let the board come to us. We can take the best player.' "
Drafting the best player available is a great place to be for the Chargers in year two under Harbaugh and for the former Oregon Duck in Herbert.
"We have a chance to add 10 more players through the draft and additional players post draft and undrafted free agents, then free agency after the draft," Hortiz continued. "Free agency never ends, as you guys know, as we showed, but it's just excitement."
Bringing back Williams, who was a favorite target of Herbert for four seasons, is a huge move for L.A. The big-bodied receiver is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds and a perfect compliment to second-year receiver Ladd McConkey.
As Hortiz alluded to, the Chargers might not be done in free agency. One of the best free agents available, receiver Keenan Allen, has been linked to Los Angeles. NFL rumors heated up when Allen hinted at a Los Angeles return being his preferred destination. Allen reshared a post from former teammate Williams that asked Allen to reunite with him in Los Angeles. Williams and Allen played for the Chargers for seven seasons.
The six-time Pro Bowler Allen played for the Chicago Bears last season, catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears offense was notoriously bad in 2024 but Allen was still able to finish with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts.
Should the Chargers decide to add more receiver depth via the draft... another former Oregon Duck could be an option in receivers Tez Johnson or Traeshon Holden. Both Johnson and Holden are projected to be day three selctions. The Chargers have seven draft picks on day three and four picks in the sixth round alone.
In Harbaugh's first year as Chargers head coach, Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 season in 2024. Ducks fans enjoyed cheering Herbert on in his fifth NFL season. The Eugene-native finished the 2024 season with 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.