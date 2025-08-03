Los Angeles Chargers' Defensive Tackle Jamaree Caldwell Biggest NFL Draft Steal?
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell impressed in the preseason Hall of Fame Game as he looks to become the latest former Oregon Ducks to make the Chargers' 2025 roster.
Caldwell, who the Chargers selected with the No. 86 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded three solo tackles in the 34-7 victory over the Detroit Lions. He earned playing time in Thursday’s preseason contest, alongside former Ducks cornerback Nikko Reed, who also made a case for a roster spot.
Caldwell’s Path To The Pro Level
The defensive tackle started his collegiate career at the junior college level with Independence Community College. He played in just four games, tallying seven tackles and 0.5 sacks after starting with Hutchinson Community College.
Caldwell went on to play two seasons with the Houston Cougars. He appeared in 20 games, playing 717 snaps with 39 total tackles and 8.5 sacks.
He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season. With the Ducks, Caldwell was a disrupter for a team that won the Big Ten Conference Championship. He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after starting in all 14 games and recording a career-high of 29 tackles.
The defensive tackle was known for excelling against the run. According to Prop Football Focus (PFF), Caldwell recorded at least an 81.6 run defense grade in his last three seasons of college football. Paired with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Caldwell thrived during his season with the Ducks. The 6-1, 340-pound defensive lineman showed off his size, power and mobility playing primarily at nose tackle.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts To Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith's Autzen Stadium Claim
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Elite Recruiting Target Nears Commitment Announcement
MORE: Top-10 College Football Teams Most-Likely To Go Undefeated: Surprising List
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Training Camp Stats Day 8
Preseason Performances
Caldwell’s road to making the Week 1 roster included his performance against the Lions. He finished the game with one quarterback pressure to go along with his three tackles.
The nose tackle is expected to earn a roster spot after the Los Angeles team drafted him so highly. If he continues to play well in preseason, he could also work his way up the depth chart. ESPN currently predicts Caldwell to back up seventh-year Teair Tart at nose tackle.
Caldwell is looking to making an early influence on the Chargers as he tries to lock in a roster spot.
“Just being a good communicator within my teammates,” Caldwell said about how he wants to impress the coaches at rookie minicamp. “Being a fast learner, somebody that can pick it up really fast and somebody that’s just ready to work, honestly.”
He expressed to the media when he first started training in Los Angeles that Oregon coach Dan Lanning prepared him for the NFL by having a similar approach to practice.
“A lot of D-line guys, we were just competing with each other,” Caldwell said back in May. “It’s a job at the end of the day. Nobody has secured their job, even me. That’s how I look at it. Everybody’s just trying to get to the next step.”
The Chargers have three more preseason games until the season kicks off against Kansas City on Sept. 5.