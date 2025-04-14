Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Featured in Latest Nike Ad Campaign
One of the biggest professional names to come out of the Oregon Ducks football program, and one of the most private figures in football is Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert famously doesn't interact much with press or social media, presenting with an often misunderstood reserved persona.
But this week during the off-season, Herbert took some time off from his hobbies of fishing and raising farm animals to star in sportswear brand Nike's newest campaign, "24.7". In photos posted to the Chargers' and Ducks' social media page, a black and white Herbert poses for portraits taken by photographer and filmmaker Ellington Hammond.
Hammond also recently shot Oregon alumna, Sabrina Ionescu, for a campaign for Nike Basketball.
Usually, a promotional photoset wouldn't go viral on social media, but because Herbert is known to be so offline, fans were thrilled to see extra content from the former Duck. In the past, even the Chargers' social media accounts that shared this new Nike photo set have poked fun at how the quarterback is often avoiding the spotlight.
“I think people are worried about leadership and me being a pretty quiet guy,” Herbert said before being drafted in 2020. “But I would say I’m not too quiet. I’ll talk your ear off. So there are these things I want to be transparent with. And give a good representation of myself.”
Herbert has also long been rumored to have a deal with Nike since prior to entering the 2020 NFL draft. However, that presumed deal was surrounded by additional rumors of delays. Herbert elaborated on the situation in a rare appearance on the Pat McAfee show in 2021, pointing to the COVID pandemic as a major cause for a stall in officially joining the Nike family.
“That's actually still being finalized," Herbert said during his Pat McAfee show appearance. "I think with Coronavirus and everything going on, they were unable to put something together. That's still in the process.”
Herbert also stated on that same episode that he's "always been Nike" when it comes to which sportswear company he'd like to sign with. This assertion is likely due to Oregon Football's long term relationship with the sportswear brand through CEO and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight. Herbert is still close to the Oregon program, even attending Oregon's Pro Day to root on his brother, outgoing Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert.
A fan on social media also posted a video tied to the "24.7" campaign featuring Herbert on what looks like a team bus, wearing the new Nike collection.
According to the sportswear company, the "24.7" line Herbert models taps into the mindset of an athlete with pieces meant to be "tailored for all-day comfort, style and function." The line launched in late January of this year.
With how new this line is for Nike, it's not too far of a stretch for Duck fans and Charger fans to think there will be more content from their favorite off-line athlete.