Oregon Ducks Going Viral For Nike Pro Day Athlete-Exclusive Shirts, NFL Logo Inspired
Oregon Ducks Football, known for their creative uniform designs and unique fashion statements, have once again created buzz on the internet with their player exclusive gear for their Pro Day. This time, the Ducks wore green gear with a unique spin on the NFL logo.
The team shared a picture of the design on social media alongside their 23-man lineup for Pro Day. As seen in pictures online of the showcase, many of the former Oregon athletes working out at the Moshofsky indoor practice facility wore a piece from this exclusive collection.
Designed by Oregon's creative team, the silver NFL inspired logo is shaped in the same shield design as the professional league's. In the bottom half of the shield, the Oregon "O" lies in center. On the top half of the shield, there's a football twisted to an angle with four right-side-facing duck emblems adorning either side of the football. These duck motifs are commonly seen throughout Oregon's clothing and facility designs.
As seen in photos shared on Pro Day, participating athletes showcased three different pieces in this collection. One was a sleeveless dry fit shirt with the NFL logo in the middle of the chest. On the right side of this shirt there's a Nike logo swoosh and on the left side there's a oval-like silver toned badge with the position letter indicators for each player inside. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was photographed at the Pro Day wearing this design.
There is also a short sleeve and long sleeve variant of the shirt, with it appearing that the outgoing Oregon athletes chose their favorite version to wear for Pro Day workouts.
This Oregon parody on the NFL shield logo also made its way into the overall design of Oregon's Pro Day, as photos shared online depict the motif being used in design materials around Oregon's facilities.
Popular sports fashion account NFL Fashion Advice posted the promotional photo on their "X" (formerly Twitter) with the simple caption "This rules." Many fans were also quick to praise the new design under this post as well.
For last year's Pro Day, Oregon also opted for a green-dominant design. On the front of last year's design was a yellow to green ombre "Ducks" written in one of the teams' signature fonts with a darker green "Pro Day" underneath. On the back of the shirts, each player had their name displayed in yellow text with yellow numbers below outlined in black. The year prior, the Ducks opted for a black and neon green design.
Oregon has long been known for their unique designs, and that's due to the program's close connection with sportswear company, Nike. Oregon has long been a testing ground for new developments from the designer, and the company is well-known for printing athlete-specific merchandise designed by athletes or creatives working for the Ducks.
Oregon's equipment room has long been overseen by Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.