Oregon Ducks Going Viral For Nike Pro Day Athlete-Exclusive Shirts, NFL Logo Inspired

The Oregon Ducks are going viral for their newest Nike gear at Pro Day in Eugene. The 23 former Ducks vying for the attention of NFL scouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, rocked an athlete-exclusive t-shirt with an Oregon take on the NFL logo.

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks Going Viral For Nike Pro Day Athlete-Exclusive Shirts, NFL Logo Inspired. Credit: @oregonfootball on X (formerly Twitter)
Oregon Ducks Going Viral For Nike Pro Day Athlete-Exclusive Shirts, NFL Logo Inspired. Credit: @oregonfootball on X (formerly Twitter) / Credit: @oregonfootball on X (formerly Twitter).
Oregon Ducks Football, known for their creative uniform designs and unique fashion statements, have once again created buzz on the internet with their player exclusive gear for their Pro Day. This time, the Ducks wore green gear with a unique spin on the NFL logo.

The team shared a picture of the design on social media alongside their 23-man lineup for Pro Day. As seen in pictures online of the showcase, many of the former Oregon athletes working out at the Moshofsky indoor practice facility wore a piece from this exclusive collection.

Oregon Ducks Going Viral For Nike Pro Day Athlete-Exclusive Shirts, NFL Logo Inspired / Oregon Ducks Football Twitter/X

Designed by Oregon's creative team, the silver NFL inspired logo is shaped in the same shield design as the professional league's. In the bottom half of the shield, the Oregon "O" lies in center. On the top half of the shield, there's a football twisted to an angle with four right-side-facing duck emblems adorning either side of the football. These duck motifs are commonly seen throughout Oregon's clothing and facility designs.

As seen in photos shared on Pro Day, participating athletes showcased three different pieces in this collection. One was a sleeveless dry fit shirt with the NFL logo in the middle of the chest. On the right side of this shirt there's a Nike logo swoosh and on the left side there's a oval-like silver toned badge with the position letter indicators for each player inside. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was photographed at the Pro Day wearing this design.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Mosh
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is also a short sleeve and long sleeve variant of the shirt, with it appearing that the outgoing Oregon athletes chose their favorite version to wear for Pro Day workouts.

Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eug
Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Oregon parody on the NFL shield logo also made its way into the overall design of Oregon's Pro Day, as photos shared online depict the motif being used in design materials around Oregon's facilities.

Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Popular sports fashion account NFL Fashion Advice posted the promotional photo on their "X" (formerly Twitter) with the simple caption "This rules." Many fans were also quick to praise the new design under this post as well.

For last year's Pro Day, Oregon also opted for a green-dominant design. On the front of last year's design was a yellow to green ombre "Ducks" written in one of the teams' signature fonts with a darker green "Pro Day" underneath. On the back of the shirts, each player had their name displayed in yellow text with yellow numbers below outlined in black. The year prior, the Ducks opted for a black and neon green design.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix warms up during Oregon Pro Day Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix warms up during Oregon Pro Day Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu participates in a drill during Oregon Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center Tuesday March
Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu participates in a drill during Oregon Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center Tuesday March 14, 2023. Eug 031423 Pro Day 02 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon has long been known for their unique designs, and that's due to the program's close connection with sportswear company, Nike. Oregon has long been a testing ground for new developments from the designer, and the company is well-known for printing athlete-specific merchandise designed by athletes or creatives working for the Ducks.

Oregon's equipment room has long been overseen by Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

