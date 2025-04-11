Chargers' Quarterback Justin Herbert Gets Significant Offensive Help In NFL Mock Draft
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Ducks standout Justin Herbert is heading into one of the most important seasons of his career. In his second season under coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert is looking to make a leap from the top tier of quarterbacks into what some consider the best of the best. Herbert, by statistical average, is one of the most productive players of all time based on his output throughout five seasons.
However, Herbert has yet to lead the Chargers to a playoff win in two appearances. One of the biggest reasons why the team has faltered in the postseason is due to the noticeable lack of talent and support along the offensive line. While Herbert and a stout defense often find ways to scrape by in the regular season, the deficiencies are highlighted against top-notch teams in the playoffs.
In a recent mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., the Chargers opted to throw Herbert a bone and take a stab at two talented young offensive players with North Dakota State Bison offensive lineman Grey Zabel in the first round and Louisiana State University tight end Mason Taylor in the second round. Both picks could serve as key cogs in a Chargers offense desperate for depth and individuals who create matchup nightmares.
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
“Los Angeles would love for one of the top three receivers or top two tight ends to be sitting there when it is on the clock. And there's a chance the Chargers reach slightly for someone like Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) or Luther Burden III (Missouri). I lean toward a better value move: Pick an impact lineman for the run game now, and wait until Day 2 for a deep pool of playmakers,” said Kiper.
“Zabel played all over in college, with starts at both tackle positions and both guard spots. He's a tone-setter who drives defenders off the ball, and he could help open rush lanes at left guard," continued Kiper. "Per ESPN Research, Zabel would join Trevor Penning (2022) and Lester Holmes (1993) as the only non-FBS offensive linemen selected in the top 22 picks since the 1978 FBS/FCS split.”
Zabel could be the next in a long line of a great offensive linemen drafted by the Chargers over the last ten seasons. As for Taylor, the star tight end has legitimate NFL size, speed, and hands. The addition of a pass-catching threat in the middle of the field would be a massive improvement for Herbert and the offense. Taylor also has an NFL pedigree as he’s the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.
“The Chargers signed Tyler Conklin, and drafting Taylor would fill out an intriguing tight end room for quarterback Justin Herbert. Taylor is a big target at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds. He caught 55 passes last season with just one drop," Kiper said.
The addition of thesee two young players with potentially stabilizing talent couldn’t come at a better time for Herbert.