Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Named Best Decision-Maker Of NFL Draft Class
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been slotted anywhere between the third round and as low as the seventh round in NFL mock drafts and by draft grades. The truth is, Gabriel’s status is unknown due to the highest variance of opinion and specific team fit for a player with his skill set. While the draft positioning may be a big question mark, the strengths of Gabriel’s game are not. Due to his wealth of experience at the college level, Gabriel is considered one of the best processors in the draft.
Former NFL player and current ESPN draft analyst Matt Bowen recently named Gabriel the best decision-making quarterback of the 2025 NFL Draft class and detailed his reasoning behind the selection. Gabriel has always been lauded for his accuracy and efficiency with the high percentages he’s carried as a passer throughout his career. Still, the film breakdowns show Gabriel is much more than just a product of schematics.
“Gabriel is always calm in the pocket while reading the post-snap picture. And he showed that ability in three different systems in college (UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon). He threw only six interceptions last season and had a 1.5% interception rate over his six college seasons," said NFL draft analyst Matt Bowen.
Gabriel is no stranger to rebuilding himself and learning an offense as he played for three different programs during his storied career that saw him break multiple NFL records and become a Heisman Trophy contender. However, it's important not to due to some of the constraints people may have placed on him due to his lack of natural traits. What Gabriel lacks in size, he makes up for balancing his decision-making and confidence.
MORE: Oregon Ducks ‘Humongous’ Transfer Jamari Johnson Standing Out In Spring Football
MORE: Marcus Mariota Visits Eugene, Meets Oregon Ducks' Elite Running Back Recruit Tradarian Ball
MORE: Oregon Ducks Heated Receiver Competition: Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore
“I play a little risky. I think it has to do with being decisive and trusting your abilities. That’s what I’ve always felt confident in. A lot of them [interceptions] are just a natural play. Whether it’s a tip, or a mistake here and there, but for the most part, elite execution. Throwing the ball where I want it and where I want to put it. That’s kind of my thing,” said Dillon Gabriel in an interview earlier this year.
Gabriel is the next in line of a burgeoning field of NFL quarterbacks that have seen success after being standouts with the Oregon Ducks. Gabriel, along with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, and Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota will make up an impressive quartet quarterbacks at the next level. Coach Dan Lanning is using that to his advantage recruiting.
"I would say proof's in the pudding, right? And you look around here, if you're a great quarterback and you come to the University of Oregon, you've got a chance to have a lot of success. A chance to go perform in pro days, get drafted high, and go have the opportunity to play in the NFL," said Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
No matter where Gabriel lands, history tells us he’ll find a way to make his mark and eventually end up as a leader on the field.