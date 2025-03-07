Why Baltimore Ravens Should Draft Oregon Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. In NFL Draft
Two-time NFL MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is already one of the most accomplished players of all time. With his skillset and what he’s done on the field, one could make the case that he’s the most dynamic player to ever play the game. He’s certainly the most dynamic quarterback ever. Despite that, one major milestone eludes him in his esteemed career, a Super Bowl championship.
For as talented as the Baltimore Ravens are, one area they have to improve to truly make that Super Bowl push is along the offensive line. In recent years, they’ve hit home runs in drafting All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum from Iowa and All-Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten for Washington. With veteran left tackle Ronnie Stanley set to enter free agency, could Oregon Ducks left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. be a strong fit for Lamar Jackson, Todd Monken, and the Ravens offense? NFL.com’s recent mock draft thinks so.
“The Ravens make a small move up the board -- leapfrogging the Rams -- to grab their long-term replacement for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle,” said NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
The Ravens are unfortunately in a strange spot with Stanley, who remains a good player, but may not be playing at the elite level he once was to warrant the type of contract he probably deserves. However, drafting a player like Conerly Jr. could give the Ravens some flexibility. Conerly is stout enough to kick in at guard should the Ravens be able to retain Stanley, and agile enough to start at left tackle should they lose Stanley to free agency.
“Conerly is not the biggest left tackle in this year’s draft class (6-foot-4 5/8, 311 pounds, 33 1/2-inch arms) but he might have been the smoothest mover in drills at the combine. His 1.71-second 10-yard split and 34 1/2-inch vertical matched the fluid explosion he showed in drills. Conerly was low and quick in pulling drills and pass pro work. It’s going to be tough for teams picking late in the first round to pass on him.” Chad Reuter of NFL.com said of Conerly Jr.
Lamar Jackson also needs his linemen to stay on the field. For as good as Stanley has been at times, he’s also missed a ton of action over the last three seasons having suffered serious injuries in two of those seasons. Conerly Jr. would not only project to give the Ravens some stability in terms of availability, but his athleticism could also be a major bonus for their scheme and allow for more creativity.
"I feel like I've actually gotten a lot more agile than what I was. When you're playing, you're strictly focused on what you're going to do in game," Conerly Jr. said this offseason. "Change of direction stuff, linear speed, and doing things like that have helped me out."
His statement checks out on tape. Even though he put on some weight and lean mass, he improved as a mover undoubtedly on tape. It was impress to see a player with so much potential and room for growth maximize their opportunity and get better. Now, he’s not only improved by his 2023 standard, he’s rounded himself into top-20 draft consideration with a strong possibility of being selected first-round.