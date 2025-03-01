Oregon Ducks' Jabbar Muhammad Shines During NFL Combine Drills
Jabbar Muhammad is a 5-9, 182-pound cornerback who played his final year of college football with the Oregon Ducks. Before his standout season in Eugene, Muhammad also played for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Washington Huskies. Muhammad was an all-conference selection at all three stops, making him the only player to be named All-Big-12, All-Pac-12, and All-Big-Ten. Muhammad also earned multiple All-American honors.
Muhammad has 26 pass breakups over the last two seasons, including 14 in 2023, which ranked him third in the nation. He offers some versatility, as he can line up on number-one receivers and use different techniques within the same concepts. Muhammad particularly excels with soft press man coverage, which allows him to use his disciplined eyes and natural feel.
Muhammad had a stellar week at the East-West Shrine Bowl before the NFL Combine where he excelled with the on-field workouts after having a solid showing in the athletic testing portion. Muhammad had a 35.5 vertical jump, 4.19 short shuttle, 7.01 three cone, and 13 bench press reps.
MORE: Five-Star Brandon Arrington To Oregon Ducks? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation
MORE: Why Terrance Ferguson Is Perfect Fit For Denver Broncos: NFL Scouting Combine Live Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights In Playoffs, 55-Game Win Streak
Notable Quotes:
“I’ve been an eraser in every single scheme,” Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammad said to reporters at the NFL Combine. “I think my best trait is position flexibility. I think you can’t keep me off the field, that’s what I think my best trait is. Whoever is drafting me, that’s what they’re going to get.”
“Not many corners in this draft can say they’ve been all-Big 12, all-Big Ten and all-Pac-12,” Muhammad said to NFL Combine reports. “You’re getting a guy that do it all, a technician inside and outside. A guy that knows his zone drops. A willing tackler. A guy who has done it at the highest stage of college football. You’re getting one of the best guys in this draft.”
"He's really really competitive and he's got great ball skills," Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton said. "He's a competitor at the end of the day. Anyone we talked to about him from his high school coaches to the coaches at Oklahoma State to some guys at Washington, they all talked about how much he competes and loves the game, and goes about his process."
NFL Comp/Teams Linked To:
Jabbar Muhammad is an interesting case due to his lack of elite physical traits such as height, length, and long speed. However, his otherworldly instincts, football acumen, and explosive movement ability both lateral and vertically make him a fantastic player. What he lacks in freakish ability, he more than makes up for with fluidity and attention to detail with mechanics. An NFL comparison that makes sense is Clark Phillips III of the Atlanta Falcons.
Phillips III is a player with similar size and play style that has worked his way into a contributing role after being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.