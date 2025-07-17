Los Angeles Chargers Look For Trade After Losing Veteran Receiver To Retirement?
The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert are losing veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, who will retire from the NFL after eight seasons. The Chargers signed Williams to help give Herbert more weapons. Without him, is the former Oregon Ducks star in trouble? Should the Chargers look for a trade?
The Chargers signed veteran wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Williams was a former first-round selection by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Chargers.
Bringing back the 30-year-old Williams, who was a favorite target of Herbert for four seasons, was a huge move for L.A. The big-bodied receiver is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds but has been dealing with a minor injury he suffered this spring. It's unclear if that injury led the way to his retirement.
"He was expected this season to provide a real safety net for Justin Herbert, those two with an established connection, but instead Mike Williams has decided to retire," said ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry.
Good news is, The Chargers still have $27 million in remaining cap space going into the season.
What if Los Angeles traded for Washington Commanders trade star receiver Terry McLaurin? McLaurin is "frustrated" in a contract dispute and the Chargers are an interesting potential destination. McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp and revealed he's prepared to extend his holdout.
Oregon Ducks fans are wondering if this is a prime opportunity for the Chargers to bring in an exciting athlete for Herbert to throw to. McLaurin and second-year breakout receiver Ladd McConkey would be a dynamic duo for Herbert.
Herbert and the Chargers began training camp on Thursday and coach Jim Harbaugh got real about Herbert's weaknesses.
“Justin’s biggest weakness is those around him that he's counting on offense. Us coaches, and players on offense. We got to get to Justin Herbert’s level,” Harbaugh said.
For NFL fans, the Williams news is bittersweet. Many were intrigued to see Herbert team up with his old pal.
Williams had appearances in 88 career games during his first stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 309 receptions for 4,806 receiving yards, and 31 receiving touchdowns. Throughout his career, Williams has 5,104 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Job Security Ranked: Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley Hot Seat?
MORE: Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
MORE: Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bryson Beaver Skyrockets Over Ryder Lyons: Recruiting Rankings
"Mike Williams changes our offense. He's one of those guys that we knew going into this year, we needed to get him the ball more.” Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said of Mike Williams back in 2021.
There is no "replacing" Williams for Herbert but maybe the Chargers will bring in some fresh talent to surround the former Oregon Ducks star. It appears the talent surrounding Herbert is on Harbaugh's mind.