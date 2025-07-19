Los Angeles Rams Sign Rookie Terrance Ferguson, Contract Details Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams are joing the rest of the NFL in signing their second-round draft picks ahead of the 2025 season.
Per reports Saturday from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams have agreed to terms on a rookie deal with former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson, who the team selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. Ferguson spent four seasons in Eugene, finishing his college career with 53 appearances while posting 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 15 touchdowns,
Ferguson's contract is a four-year, $9.7 million deal with over $8 million in guaranteed money, per his agent Steve Caric.
MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take
MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Reveals How He Creates Weekly Themes, Motivational Tactics
Los Angeles Rams Join League-Wide Trend
Ferguson is the latest second-round draft pick to sign as rookies continue to report for training camp around the league. After the San Francisco 49ers signed second-round pick and former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins, a chain reaction started around the league, as multiple teams started to follow suit.
Some of the other notable second-round picks to sign include
• Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III
• Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Mike Green
• Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos
• Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris
• Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey
• Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner
• Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.
• Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau
• New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor
Terrance Ferguson's Medical Issue at Oregon
Ferguson showed off his toughness at Oregon, particularly last season following a sudden medical issue.
In the days leading up to Oregon's matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers on Oct. 18, Ferguson had to get his appendix removed. He missed the wins over Purdue and Illinois before returning against Michigan on Nov. 2.
"In the middle week, (Terrance) started to feel his appendix, he actually had to have his appendix removed," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "We're expecting a quick recovery based on what that looks like for him and being smart with him. But if it was up to him, I promise you, he would have been out on that field today, even with some stitches in his side. So I think he'll be back, you know, relatively quick. But we want to do what's best for Terrance. And he's a tough kid, you know, this guy's played with a lot of injuries. This is not one that you can really go play with when you have your appendix removed."
Ferguson has already been learning from Rams veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who was a solid part of L.A.'s offense during the Super Bowl run in 2021 with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm.
“(Higbee) is someone who jumps right off the bat. I’d say all the tight ends, though, have really leaned in and really helped me out with, whether it’s the playbook, little subtle things that you know, make Higs great, and being a veteran guy,” Ferguson told the media during OTAs. “It’s been amazing with Coach McVay. He’s really poured into me and leaned in me out there with just little subtle things I can change and get better at.”
Ferguson and the Rams will begin the preseason at home on Aug. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.