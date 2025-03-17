Oregon Ducks Tight End Terrance Ferguson Biggest Winner Before NFL Draft?
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson ended his college career as one of the most prolific pass catchers in program history and arguably the greatest tight end to ever wear a Ducks uniform. Ferguson finished as the Oregon football program’s all-time leader among tight ends in receptions with 134 and receiving touchdowns with 16 while ranking second all-time in receiving yards with 1,537. He also hauled in 43 receptions in 2024, which tied the Ducks’ single-season record for catches by a tight end.
With his incredibly productive on-field career Ferguson was already garnering major NFL consideration, but after his signature performance at the NFL Scouting Combine where he came in at a verified 6-5 3/8, 247 pounds with 33-inch arms, Ferguson caught attention. He then produced an impressive 4.63-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, 39-inch vertical leap, and 10-2 broad jump. The intrigue turned to infatuation and since then, Ferguson has shot up boards and rankings.
Recently, ESPN NFL draft analyst and commentator Jordan Reid recently released his top-five tight end rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft and Ferguson was elevated to the fifth spot in a loaded tight end class. Ferguson is now rated as high as a second-round grade for some analysts, but the third round appears to be the most common spot amongst the draft community and analysts. Either way, it’s great news for Ferguson as he’ll land in a great spot.
“I’d say in the pass game I create a mismatch whenever I’m out there. Then also my catching ability, my ability to go up and make contested catches and big time plays. God blessed me to be the size I am, making sure I keep myself between the defender and the ball is pretty much playing basketball. Also using some route running techniques as well and threaten those guys’ technique,” Ferguson told The Oregonian.
Ferguson’s NFL-sized frame in combination with his rare athleticism makes him a viable option from anywhere on the field. It’s a fair assessment to come to the conclusion that he’ll be targeted more in the NFL depending on what type is scheme he lands in. Ferguson is the prototype build and athletic specimen teams are looking for. If not for some minor injuries during his Oregon career, Ferguson might even be more highly regarded.
"I mean, he's always been a guy that's done his job, and when he's talking, I mean, it makes our team better. And when he does that, I mean, it makes a huge difference. So he's done a good job of that," Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said earlier in the 2024 season.
Ferguson the athlete is well-covered, but Ferguson the leader is a story that doesn’t get told often. If Oregon fans know anything about Lanning, it’s that he’s a straight shooter. If Lanning vouches for a player in that aspect, it’s safe to say it’s legitimate. Ferguson checks the boxes and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come off the board earlier than expected.