Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson Bringing 'Versatility' To Sean McVay's Offense
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson had an opportunity to speak with the Los Angeles media for the first time since being selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. Ferguson spoke highly about the Rams, noting the explosive offense and the stability within the organization from top to bottom.
Ferguson spoke to the media not only about the explosive offense the Rams have had under coach Sean McVay, but also what he cant bring to the table. Ferguson outlined his versatility as his biggest strength along with his ability to stretch the field while also being ready to "put his nose on somebody" if needed.
"I think I bring a lot of things, versatility being the biggest, being able to stretch the field, create mismatches with linebackers or safeties but also being able to put my nose on somebody. The God-gifted ability, but also the versatility and ability to be able to line up anywhere and be able to make an impact however I need to," Ferguson said.
Ferguson was asked about the similarities between Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's offense and Sean McVay's offense. Ferguson responded that the Ducks took a lot of offensive schemes from the Rams, as well as watching film of the Rams high powered offense during his time at Oregon.
McVay in an interview last week praised Stein and Oregon, saying that the Rams also took some ideas and schemes from Stein's offense.
When asked about Matthew Stafford, Ferguson replied that his younger brother is a Detroit Lions fan who grew up idolizing Stafford. Ferguson stated that he can't wait to catch passes from Stafford and that his brother told him "you get to play with the GOAT" when he found out the Rams selected Ferguson.
Ferguson will be joining a tight end room that includes Tyler Higbee, and the former Oregon Duck was asked about working with and learning from a tight end like Higbee.
"Being able to learn from those guys is one of the biggest things for me. I love to sit behind people and learn and push people. To have some vets like that is such a blessing," Ferguson said.
The Los Angeles media asked Ferguson if the feeling had "sunk in" yet about being able to be coached by Sean McVay. Ferguson said the moment was "surreal" for him and the feeling hasn't hit him yet. Ferguson told the Los Angeles media he is still trying to "take it all in" and spend as much time with his family as possible.
When asked about his relationship with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and what Lanning did in Ferguson's time at Oregon to prepare him for the next level, Ferguson told the Los Angeles media that "hard work works." Ferguson went on to say that Lanning demanded a lot from him, and that the culture of winning that Lanning has established in Eugene translates anywhere.
Sean McVay in his draft phone call to Ferguson said he was "nervous" that Ferguson wasn't going to be on the board when the Rams picked in the second round, McVay told Ferguson that he "loves everything you're about" and that he couldn't wait to get to work with him. Ferguson, confident as ever, responded that McVay was drafting the best tight end in the draft.