Quarterback Recruit Matt Ponatoski Names Finalists: Oregon Ducks, Kentucky, Alabama
Four-star quarterback recruit Matt Pontaoski from Cincinnati, Ohio, is planning to play either shortstop or as a right-handed pitcher, along with quarterback at the collegiate level. Ponatoski has narrowed his choices down to four finalists: the Oregon Ducks out of the Big Ten Conference, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Arkansas Razorbacks from the Southeastern Conference.
Ponatoski has two official visits set for this month with a trip to Tuscaloosa on June 6 and a trip to Eugene on June 20 to visit with offensive coordinator Will Stein and baseball coach Mark Wasikowski.
“We’re communicating pretty much every day, I guess the transparency is just off the charts. And it’s an offense that I think I could see myself playing in. Coach Stein—It looks like the guys that he’s coaching love to be around him. And my family had a great time with him the other night when he came to the game. Super excited to get out there eventually and see what it’s all about.”- Matt Ponatoski on Oregon via On3
Through 15 games with Archbishop Moeller in his junior campaign, the 6-2 and 190-pound gunslinger threw for 4,085 passing yards and 56 touchdowns to just three interceptions on the gridiron.
As for on the diamond, Ponatoski has a career batting average of .414 with five home runs, 56 runs batted in, 35 walks, and 21 stolen bases. According to Prep Baseball, he's ranked No. 1 in the state of Ohio and the No. 11 recruit overall.
“Narrowing down that list is the next step in getting closer to that decision. There’s still some consideration that I have to do to pick one of those four. I’m going to pick a school where I can play both, and all four schools are giving me the opportunity.”- Matt Ponatoski via On3
According to On3, the 2024 Ohio Gatorade Football Player of the Year ranks Ponatoski as the No. 101 recruit overall and No. 5 prospect from the state of Ohio, but even more importantly, the No. 9 quarterback in the country.
No official decision date has been set. At the earliest, he believes he could have made up his mind by July.
“If I had to put pen to paper, I couldn’t tell you a good date when I want to. In July, I should have a good idea. I will have visited all the schools and talked to all of the coaches multiple times. July is definitely the earliest. I’m not in a big rush, but I also kind of just want to get it over with because I want to be a kid.”- Matt Ponatoski via On3
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to sign a quarterback from the class of 2026. Folsom, California, recruit Ryder Lyons is someone to keep an eye on. The No. 5 overall quarterback in the country seems to be leaning towards the Ducks, the USC Trojans of the Big Ten Conference, the BYU Cougars of the Big 12 Conference, or the Ole Miss Rebels of the Southeastern Conference.