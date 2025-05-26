Elite Cornerback Recruit Elijah Pendleton Set To Visit 'Dream School' Oregon Ducks
Three-star recruit Elijah Pendleton received his offer from Oregon Ducks cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood on May 16, and he quickly scheduled an official visit to Eugene on May 31. The reigning Big Ten Conference champions are Pendleton's dream program, growing up a fan as a little kid.
Pendleton spoke to On3 about his reaction to the offer:
“It was really good to get this offer because this is my dream school since I was a kid. I’ve always wanted to go to Oregon. I was talking to Coach Wadood, and he just sounds like a good coach. He said he sounds like a great DB coach, and he’s here for the kids. He’s for winning and for the kids. So I like that too.”- Elijah Pendleton on Oregon via On3
“When I was younger, obviously I like their jerseys and stuff. When I was watching them, they were winning a lot, so I was a little kid watching them and just stuck on Oregon.”- Elijah Pendleton on Oregon via On3
Pendleton is keeping his options open and planning official visits with Florida Atlantic Owls, Sacramento State Hornets, and San Diego State Aztecs. He also holds offers from the Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, and Arizona State Sun Devils as well.
According to On3, the multi-skilled threat is ranked as the No. 125 recruit from the state of California in the Class of 2026.
While being recruited to play in the secondary at the next level, Pendleton plays everywhere on the field for Burbank. He has been put in at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, free safety, and takes both punt and kickoff returns.
Here are his overall stats on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams, in 22 games during his junior and sophomore campaigns:
- 127 total tackles (72 solo and seven tackles for losses), nine pass deflections, three interceptions, two sacks, two fumble recoveries
- 61 receptions for 934 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns
- 95 carries for 937 rushing yards and seven touchdowns
- 46 kickoff returns for 1,050 yards and one touchdown; 20 punt returns for 323 yards and one touchdown
- 2-for-3 passing completions for 56 yards and one touchdown
Pendleton's unique and diverse traits will suit him in Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's scheme best as either a safety or nickel. After signing an elite group of defensive backs in the 2025 class, it appears as though the Ducks are continuing to add athletic prospects on the recruiting trail.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference (per On3). The Ducks have one hard commit at the safety position in four-star Xavier Lherisse. The 5-10, 185-pound Melbourne, Florida native ranks as the No. 36 safety in the nation.