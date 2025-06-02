Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Iapani Laloulu Named Big Ten's Top Returning Interior Offensive Lineman

The Oregon Ducks' lone returning starter from the previous offensive line, Iapani Laloulu, is expected to be the best interior offensive lineman in the Big Ten next season. In consideration is Iowa Hawkeyes' Logan Jones and Penn State Nittany Lions' Olaivavega Idane.

Arden Cravalho

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A paramount strength that the 2025 Oregon Ducks will have is at quarterback with incoming junior Dante Moore, thanks to his offensive line protecting him and giving him time in the pocket. That group will be led by another junior, center Iapani Laloulu. Here are the top interior offensive linemen returning to the Big Ten Conference, according to PFF.

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks junior Iapani Laloulu

No. 2 - Iowa Hawkeyes senior Logan Jones

No. 3 - Penn State Nittany Lions junior Olaivavega Idane

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel passes the ball off to Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel passes the ball off to Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through 14 career games played all in the 2024 campaign, Laloulu has had 970 offensive snaps. 442 of those were run blocking snaps, and the other 528 were pass blocking snaps. He has given up just six quarterback hurries, four hits, and most importantly, zero sacks.

He also recorded at least one knockdown in 13 of 14 games with multiple knockdowns in 10 different contests.

The Honolulu native was named All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore. He was nominated for the Rimington Trophy watch list and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list.

Laloulu, better known as 'Poncho', is the only returning starter after playing his first two games at the right guard position before switching over to center for the final 12 games last season.

"Poncho has done a good job of stepping up. I think he's realized that his voice can be heard more."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Laloulu

PFF also ranked the Oregon offensive line at No. 5 in the country heading into the 2025 season. No. 4 is the Florida Gators, No. 3 is the Texas A&M Aggies, No. 2 is surprisingly the Utah Utes, and No. 1 is not surprisingly the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here is what the starting offensive line should look like in 2025 with a heap of veteran talent coming in through the transfer portal:

Redshirt senior left tackle Isaiah World (Nevada Wolfpack transfer)

Redshirt senior left guard Emmaunuel Pregnon (USC Trojans transfer)

Junior center Iapani Laloulu

Redshirt junior right guard Dave Iuli

Redshirt senior right tackle Alex Harkey (Texas State Bobcats transfer)

Oregon coach Dan Lanning calls instructions to his team during the game against Maryland at Autzen Stadium
Oregon coach Dan Lanning calls instructions to his team during the game against Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has put together two straight offensive line groups that have gone on to be named Joe Moore Award finalists. The 2024 offense ranked No. 17 in scoring offense (34.9 points per game), No. 22 in total offense (437.4 yards per game), No. 13 in passing offense (279.5 yards per game), and No. 9 in third-down offense (48.60 percent).

“This (Oregon) was an elite offensive line room. Guys all seemed to get along. The energy was always high. Effort was incredible.”

- Taylor Lewan after visiting Oregon

Other players that should be sprinkled into the rotation on the offensive line will be redshirt senior right guard Matthew Bedford, redshirt junior offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Fox Crader, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Devin Brooks.

