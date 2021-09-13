Cam McCormick to Miss Remainder of Season

"Cam did sustain a pretty significant leg injury. He'll be out for the season."

After missing more than two full seasons of college football, sixth-year senior Cam McCormick entered the 2021 season fully healthy for the first time since the 2018 season opener.

That health was short-lived unfortunately as he suffered a season-ending injury against Ohio State after recording his first catch since 2018.

"Obviously you saw Cam McCormick was injured. Cam did sustain a pretty significant leg injury. He'll be out for the season," Mario Cristobal told reporters Monday afternoon.

Against Ohio State his 16-yard reception converted a third-down deep in Ducks' territory before McCormick limped up and eventually needed to be attended to on the field.

McCormick would be seen on crutches later that afternoon, cheering on teammates.

After the win, the Ducks tight end described the day as "a day I’ll remember forever."

Monday, Joe Moorhead said McCormick "has worked his tail off to get to the point where he can step on the field Saturday in a huge game.

"Your heart just goes out to the young man," added Moorhead before stating McCormick was set to see his role increase as the season went on.

McCormick entered 2018 as the starting tight end before suffering a season-ending broken leg against Bowling Green. He finished that campaign with a single catch for -2 yards.

As a redshirt freshman, McCormick saw action in 13 games recording six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in 2017. He was also named a Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention.

After missing all of the 2019 season with an injury, the NCAA granted him a sixth and seventh year of eligibility.

McCormick joins Patrick Herbert as tight ends who sustained significant injuries this season for the Oregon Ducks.

