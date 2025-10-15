Mel Kiper Jr. Names Three Oregon Ducks Climbing His NFL Draft Board
The Oregon Ducks have jumped out to a 5-1 start to begin their season, in large part because of the play from quarterback Dante Moore.
Regarded as one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, Moore has played himself into contention as potentially the No. 1 pick with his play this season. The traits he's displayed on top of his production this year
Top Draft Prospect
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN is a big believer in Moore as a draft prospect. Not only does Kiper have Moore as his No 1 quarterback prospect, but he listed the Ducks' signal caller as the No. 1 overall prospect on his big board for the 2026 NFL Draft. Kiper lauded Moore for the confidence and moxie he's shown during his first six starts of the season.
"Moore is a third-year sophomore with some impressive traits. His accuracy has been solid all season, and he shows good touch on his deep ball...Moore is still developing and will be only 20 years old at draft time. But the toolbox is loaded, and he plays with true command of the Ducks' offense. I see a lot of confidence in Moore's game; nothing ever seems to faze him," Kiper said.
Through six game this season, Moore has thrown 1,396 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions. The junior quarterback will have an excellent chance to finish as a Heisman Trophy finalist as long as Oregon keeps winning.
Fellow Oregon Prospects
Moore wasn't the only Duck to appear on Kiper's debut big board.
One of Moore's top weapons, tight end Kenyon Sadiq checked in as the No. 14 prospect. Sadiq is the first tight end to be listed on Kiper's big board and for good reason. He's one of the most athletic tight end prospects in recent memory because of his 6-3, 245 pound frame. '
Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington was not listed too far behind Sadiq. Washington was slotted as the No. 19 player on the big board and gives the Ducks three players inside Kiper's top 20.
Challengers For Top Pick
Moore isn't a shoo-in to be the top pick in next spring's draft.
Behind Moore on Kiper's big board at the No. 3 prospect is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He outplayed Moore in the Hoosiers' week 7 30-20 win over Oregon, throwing for 215 yards and a touchdown.
Mendoza has thrown for 1,423 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Arguably the most impressive thing he's done this year has been his ability to keep the Hoosiers' momentum alive after their stellar season last year. Indiana is 6-0 and is ranked as the No. 3 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll.