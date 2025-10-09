Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Making Case as Nation's Best Quarterback

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore have only played five games out of the six weeks of the college football season, but that doesn't mean his film doesn't show enough of his poise, leadership, and talent.

Mario Nordi

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks have taken the nation by storm after starting the season with five consecutive victories.

The redshirt sophomore who sat behind Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel during the 2024 season has now inserted himself into Heisman Trophy conversations while leading his team to victory .

During ESPN's 'Get Up' Morning show NFL veteran and analyst, Louis Riddick, referred to Moore as the best quarterback in the nation that he has watched both on film and in person.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dante Moore Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy nfl draft UCLA Bruins New York Jets autzen stadium Da
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dominant Outing At Beaver Stadium

Moore passed the ultimate test in Oregon's 30-24 double-overtime win on the road at Penn State. He proved that he can handle the spotlight and rise above the Penn State White Out crowd at night.

He threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, proving he has the poise and talent to execute an offense effectively in intense environments.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dante Moore Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy nfl draft UCLA Bruins New York Jets autzen stadium Da
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the stadium as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The way he played against Penn State, as far as how big he is, how mobile he his, how confident he plays to different arm angles he can throw from. On platform, off platform. He's got the entire package," Riddick said.

Moore is a 6-3, 206-pound quarterback who not only possesses exceptional arm talent but can also use his legs to create plays. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry out of his 122 total yards on 24 attempts.

The UCLA transfer has completely turned his career around and regained the attention he first received as a true freshman with the Bruins.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview

MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?

Future Is Bright For Moore

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dante Moore Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy nfl draft UCLA Bruins New York Jets autzen stadium Da
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the focus at the moment for Moore is to win football games and compete for a championship in the postseason, he's starting to receive draft ratings that could lead to his time at Oregon being cut short.

"There is a major competition for the number one quarterback spot when the draft rolls around," Riddick continued. "Oregon, you've got yourself one right there."

Riddick isn't alone in believing Moore could be the first quarterback drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, as CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson released an updated mock draft that has Moore going first overall to the New York Jets.

Moore's confidence and preparation come from the patience he showed when he transferred and sat out for a season. It is rare for highly rated athletes to choose sitting out a year over joining a program where they could make an immediate impact.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Dante Moore Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy nfl draft UCLA Bruins New York Jets autzen stadium Da
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His choice to develop in the shadows and foster a connection with his coaching staff and teammates is the ultimate reason he appears so poised and confident compared to other quarterbacks across the nation--because he's had the time to grow and learn without outside pressure.

Moore will have another opportunity to prove his talent against a highly rated defense when the Ducks host No. 7 Indiana at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.

This will be the Ducks' second consecutive top 10 matchup and their second straight game on ESPN's College GameDay--last being on the road at Penn State--as the show will be on campus in Eugene. With all eyes on Moore, can the Ducks quarterback make a statement against Indiana?

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football