Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Making Case as Nation's Best Quarterback
Quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks have taken the nation by storm after starting the season with five consecutive victories.
The redshirt sophomore who sat behind Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel during the 2024 season has now inserted himself into Heisman Trophy conversations while leading his team to victory .
During ESPN's 'Get Up' Morning show NFL veteran and analyst, Louis Riddick, referred to Moore as the best quarterback in the nation that he has watched both on film and in person.
Dominant Outing At Beaver Stadium
Moore passed the ultimate test in Oregon's 30-24 double-overtime win on the road at Penn State. He proved that he can handle the spotlight and rise above the Penn State White Out crowd at night.
He threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns, proving he has the poise and talent to execute an offense effectively in intense environments.
"The way he played against Penn State, as far as how big he is, how mobile he his, how confident he plays to different arm angles he can throw from. On platform, off platform. He's got the entire package," Riddick said.
Moore is a 6-3, 206-pound quarterback who not only possesses exceptional arm talent but can also use his legs to create plays. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry out of his 122 total yards on 24 attempts.
The UCLA transfer has completely turned his career around and regained the attention he first received as a true freshman with the Bruins.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
Future Is Bright For Moore
While the focus at the moment for Moore is to win football games and compete for a championship in the postseason, he's starting to receive draft ratings that could lead to his time at Oregon being cut short.
"There is a major competition for the number one quarterback spot when the draft rolls around," Riddick continued. "Oregon, you've got yourself one right there."
Riddick isn't alone in believing Moore could be the first quarterback drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, as CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson released an updated mock draft that has Moore going first overall to the New York Jets.
Moore's confidence and preparation come from the patience he showed when he transferred and sat out for a season. It is rare for highly rated athletes to choose sitting out a year over joining a program where they could make an immediate impact.
His choice to develop in the shadows and foster a connection with his coaching staff and teammates is the ultimate reason he appears so poised and confident compared to other quarterbacks across the nation--because he's had the time to grow and learn without outside pressure.
Moore will have another opportunity to prove his talent against a highly rated defense when the Ducks host No. 7 Indiana at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.
This will be the Ducks' second consecutive top 10 matchup and their second straight game on ESPN's College GameDay--last being on the road at Penn State--as the show will be on campus in Eugene. With all eyes on Moore, can the Ducks quarterback make a statement against Indiana?