National Championship Odds Shift Ahead of Oregon and Indiana Semifinal
In this story:
ATLANTA - The No. 5 Oregon Ducks remain one of just three teams alive in the College Football Playoff as they prepare to face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl.
With the Ducks aiming to punch their ticket to the national title game, sportsbooks are already projecting a potential championship showdown against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, adding intrigue to what could be a high-stakes matchup for both programs.
The shifting betting lines give fans a glimpse of how oddsmakers see Oregon’s shot at its first-ever national championship, should the Ducks beat their Big Ten foe in the semifinal round.
Odds Released For Miami vs. Oregon or Indiana In Championship
For the Ducks, punching their ticket to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship game would mean returning to familiar territory. The title game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 4:30 p.m. PT on Monday, January 19, 2026 ... the same stadium that Oregon beat No. 4 Texas Tech in the quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1.
Currently, Oregon is favored in a potential title game matchups against Miami. The full list of odds for championship hypotheticals, via FanDuel, are below:
- Oregon -3.5 vs. Miami
- Indiana -5.5 vs. Miami
This is an interesting shift in odds. Before Miami beat Ole Miss, the hypothetical odds had the Ducks at a 2.5-point favorite vs. the Hurricanes. But now, the Ducks gained a full point, after Cristobal's Hurricanes beat the Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl.
While these odds show that the Ducks are slightly favored in the National Championship game scenario, they also show that Indiana is seen as the strongest team overall, because the Hoosiers are favored by more points than Oregon.
Despite being the hypothetical favorite over Miami, the Ducks have the worst-odds to win the National Championship of the teams left. This indicates that Sportsbooks do not predict Oregon to beat Indiana and advance. Indiana is currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to FanDuel. Here are the odds to win the National Championship:
- Indiana +134
- Miami +172
- Oregon +290
If Oregon meets Miami, the Ducks would face former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who departed Eugene on December 6, 2021, after four seasons at the helm. Miami beat Ole Miss, 31-27 to punch its ticket to the title game. The Hurricanes have a clear home-field advantage and it is the first time in the CFP era that a team will play for the national championship at its home stadium.
First up for Oregon, a chance to avenge its only loss of the season by knocking off the undefeated Hoosiers...
Oregon vs. Indiana
The CFP Semifinal between Oregon (13-1) and Indiana (14-0) is set to kick off on Friday, Jan. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game broadcast is set to be on ESPN.
A victory would send Oregon to its third national championship game, joining the 2014–15 CFP team and the 2010–11 BCS team, while also setting a new program record with 14 wins in a single season.
Oregon has the "revenge" factor in its side.
Since falling to the Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, Oregon has won eight straight games, including two dominating wins in the College Football Playoff against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes and the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Indiana, led by coach Curt Cignetti, is on a historic program turnaround and rolling with momentum. The Hoosiers rolled past Alabama, 38-3, behind a stellar performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kaelon Black added 99 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while offensive lineman Pat Coogan earned Rose Bowl MVP honors.
"Obviously, it's an honor. It's great to be here," Cignetti said ahead of the Peach Bowl. "I can't say enough great things about Oregon. Really have a lot of respect for Coach Lanning, their team, what they've put on tape, what they've gotten done... And people, I know I said it's hard to beat a great team twice. Well, it's hard to beat a great team, period. So there is a reason for that. So ought be a great game."
If the Ducks can beat Indiana on Friday, the odds are on Oregon's side in the National Championship game vs. a looming Hurricanes team.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
