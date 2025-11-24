National Championship Odds Shift After Oregon Ducks Beat USC
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 at Autzen Stadium in week 13 of the college football season. With the win, the Ducks moved to 10-1 on the season and 7-1 in Big Ten play. The Ducks' odds of winning the national championship also saw a big boost after their win over the Trojans, rising from +1500 to +1100 according to BetMGM.
The Ducks' national title odds are still not quite where they were before the season started as Oregon held +900 odds to win their first-ever national championship. It is interesting that the Ducks' odds still have not returned to where they were prior to the game at Iowa, when the Ducks held +1000 odds to win the national championship.
Oregon Ducks See Market Correction On Betting Odds
The market correction for the Ducks' national championship odds could be attributed to a few different things. For one, Oregon's spot in the College Football Playoff was still up in the air before the Ducks beat USC, although the postseason is still not a guarantee. The odds correction that is now taking place may be due to bettors feeling better about the Ducks' chances to win it all after defeating USC.
Ducks Running Backs Could Be Helping Odds Shift
The Ducks' run game could have made a small impact on the market as well. Oregon running backs Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison have been outstanding in the last few weeks for the Ducks, with Whittington rushing for over 100 yards in three of the Ducks' last five games. Davison has five touchdowns in Oregon’s last four games.
Out of the top 10 teams with the best national championship odds, three are members of the Big Ten conference, with Ohio State still holding the shortest odds at +185, and the Indiana Hoosiers holding +500 odds. The gap between Ohio State, who hold the best odds, and Oklahoma, who have the No. 10 best odds, is astronomical, as the Sooners have +2500 odds to win the national championship.
Ducks Could See Further Odds Movement If They Beat Washington
MORE: How Bo Nix Boosted His NFL Future After Win vs. Chiefs
MORE: New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
MORE: Ticket Prices For Oregon vs. USC At Autzen Stadium Are Wild
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
A slight bump could be expected if the Ducks defeat Washington in their final game of the season in Seattle. Oregon’s +1100 odds could move back to their pre-season number of +900 with a win, and could bump up even further if the Ducks were able to host a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
Five of the top-10 teams with the best odds of winning the national championship play in the SEC, and the Big Ten holds three of the top-10. Notre Dame is the lone independent program while Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 school.
Ohio State +185
Indiana +500
Texas A&M +700
Notre Dame +900
Georgia +1000
Oregon +1100
Texas Tech +1400
Alabama +1500
Ole Miss +2000
Oklahoma +2500
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.