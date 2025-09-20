Ducks Digest

What New Proposed Transfer Portal Means For Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have navigated the transfer portal with excellence, often convincing the best athletes in the country to play in Eugene. With the spring transfer portal now officially defunct, where does that leave the Oregon Ducks?

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls for a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls for a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have utilized the transfer portal exceptionally well in the last few years, going all over the country to bring the nation’s best athletes to Eugene. The NCAA Division I Administration Committee voted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window earlier in September. What are the ramifications of this decision for the Ducks, and could it possibly help them?

The official rules surrounding the the transfer portal have been murky at times. The decision by the NCAA to eliminate the spring transfer portal is to allow teams to compete and finish their respective seasons with their entire team still intact. Last seasons winter transfer portal window was open from Dec. 9 to 28 with the now defunct spring transfer portal window from April 16 to 25.

New One-Time Transfer Portal Will Likely Hinder Oregon

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Conference Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Transfer Portal Rose Bowl Ohio State Penn State
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The decision to move to a one-time-only transfer portal, at face value, will most likely hinder the Ducks' efforts to bring in talent to Eugene. The Ducks don't often have to deal with a player of a high caliber leaving Eugene.

Head coaches across the country met up and discussed what an ideal transfer portal would look like. The American Football Coaches Association met earlier this year and proposed a one-time early January transfer portal.

MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Quarterback Austin Novosad Injury

MORE: Unsuspecting Oregon Ducks Linebacker Among Nation's Best Defensive Grades

New Proposed Transfer Portal Similar To Lanning's Vision

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Conference Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Transfer Portal Rose Bowl Ohio State Penn State
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans as the Oregon Ducks football team walk to the locker room before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

An early January transfer portal would line up with what Lanning has envisioned for the college football season. Lanning spoke with Joel Klatt about just why the current format is broken, expressing his displeasure with the current state of the transfer portal.

“This year again, the portal will open and the national championship game will be two to three weeks after the portal is open. So, there are going to be teams that are still in a season with players coming and going from your program,” Lanning said when speaking with Klatt.

Lanning's Other Ideas For College Football's Schedule

https://content-enrichment-service.mmsport.minutesvc.com/properties/ducks_digest/embeds/01k5hn3fervda6z
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning also expressed his desire for the college football season to end on or closer to January 1. The season ending on January 1 last season could have potentially helped the Ducks. Oregon had to wait for nearly three weeks between the Big Ten championship game against Penn State and the Rose Bowl game against Ohio State.

“It would solve so many problems with what exists right now in college football, Lanning told Klatt.

Lanning has famously never lost a starting player to the portal in his time with the Ducks. This past offseason, Lanning made a huge splash as he received the commitment from running back Makhi Hughes, who was the No. 1 running back in the portal.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football