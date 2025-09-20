What New Proposed Transfer Portal Means For Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have utilized the transfer portal exceptionally well in the last few years, going all over the country to bring the nation’s best athletes to Eugene. The NCAA Division I Administration Committee voted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window earlier in September. What are the ramifications of this decision for the Ducks, and could it possibly help them?
The official rules surrounding the the transfer portal have been murky at times. The decision by the NCAA to eliminate the spring transfer portal is to allow teams to compete and finish their respective seasons with their entire team still intact. Last seasons winter transfer portal window was open from Dec. 9 to 28 with the now defunct spring transfer portal window from April 16 to 25.
New One-Time Transfer Portal Will Likely Hinder Oregon
The decision to move to a one-time-only transfer portal, at face value, will most likely hinder the Ducks' efforts to bring in talent to Eugene. The Ducks don't often have to deal with a player of a high caliber leaving Eugene.
Head coaches across the country met up and discussed what an ideal transfer portal would look like. The American Football Coaches Association met earlier this year and proposed a one-time early January transfer portal.
New Proposed Transfer Portal Similar To Lanning's Vision
An early January transfer portal would line up with what Lanning has envisioned for the college football season. Lanning spoke with Joel Klatt about just why the current format is broken, expressing his displeasure with the current state of the transfer portal.
“This year again, the portal will open and the national championship game will be two to three weeks after the portal is open. So, there are going to be teams that are still in a season with players coming and going from your program,” Lanning said when speaking with Klatt.
Lanning's Other Ideas For College Football's Schedule
Lanning also expressed his desire for the college football season to end on or closer to January 1. The season ending on January 1 last season could have potentially helped the Ducks. Oregon had to wait for nearly three weeks between the Big Ten championship game against Penn State and the Rose Bowl game against Ohio State.
“It would solve so many problems with what exists right now in college football, Lanning told Klatt.
Lanning has famously never lost a starting player to the portal in his time with the Ducks. This past offseason, Lanning made a huge splash as he received the commitment from running back Makhi Hughes, who was the No. 1 running back in the portal.