New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Gives Injury Update, Eyes NFL Sack Record
Former Oregon Duck turned New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t afraid to dream big. For the second year in a row, he said he’s entering the season with ambitions of breaking the NFL single-season sacks record.
“Every time I come out on the field, I want to have more sacks than I ever had, more tackles than I ever had, and whatever I got to do to help the team. I'm still going for the record,” Thibodeaux said. “I'm going to go for the record every year.”
The Giants drafted Thibodeaux fifth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft after he spent three years at Oregon. The linebacker declared before the 2024 season that he had his eyes set on breaking Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record. Strahan tallied 22.5 with New York in 2001, which T.J. Watt tied in 2021.
At the time of the statement, Thibodeaux was coming off a sophomore season where he finished with 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. In 2024, he suffered a wrist injury that placed him on the injury reserve, and he ended the season with 5.5 sacks in 12 games.
Thibodeaux said that he’s had a healthy spring and is motivated to look at the things he can improve on.
“I think I'm a consistent double-digit sack guy, and I got to do that,” Thibodeaux said. “ … It has been a lot of ups and downs in my career and as a team, but I think this is a team that can win, and I can help that.”
New York finished fourth in the NFC East last season with a 3-14 record. The Giants made significant moves in the offseason, drafting quarterback Jaxson Dart and linebacker Abdul Carter in the first round, and signing Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.
There were doubts about Thibodeaux’s future in New York when the Giants used the No. 3 pick on Carter, another edge rusher. Thibodeaux did pick up his fifth-year option to keep him on the team for another season.
Thibodeaux’s facing different types of adversity between injuries, his dip in production last season and competition with Carter and two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns at the linebacker position. But he stated that he tries not to look “too far ahead” and primarily focuses on controlling what he can now by getting better on the field.
“I think whether it's injury, whether it's whatever kind of goes on, whatever adversity you face, your future is still in your control in the day by day,” Thibodeaux said. “All offseason, I've just been training, working on doing what I can do to continue to get better and control what I can control.”